LG's New Scroll Compressor Meets Market Demands
The global Electrical Appliances market size was valued at approximately $8,800 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period, reaching nearly $13,000 million by 2028.¹ As the trend towards larger and more efficient appliances continues, scroll compressor technology will play a pivotal role in delivering the performance and reliability that modern users demand.
Therefore, LG’s Scroll has responded by developing a commercial model to meet the needs of customers. The article below is about Mr. Joohwan Yoon, a senior researcher at LG Electronics introducing the newly developed commercial scroll compressor.
Q. What Responsibilities Does the LG Development Team Have When Developing a New Lineup and What is the Biggest Challenge They Face?
Designing and developing new frames and parts suitable for commercial use, and achieving performance are tasks and duties that the development team must naturally handle. This involves a thorough understanding of customer needs and market demands which is a tough and challenging process. However, the team secured customer satisfaction and stable reliability in the field through understanding the customer’s product and market.
Q. What Development Has Been Made on This New Scroll Compressor?
The compressor’s internal oil supply performance has been strengthened to maintain the same product reliability even in environments with low temperatures due to seasonal changes and severe daily temperature differences, and the compressor’s restart characteristics have been improved even when low voltage is formed due to intermittent power outages and external factors. Besides that, the motor protection logic design was designed to maintain system performance without damaging the compressor.
Q. What Product Uses the Commercial Scroll Compressor?
The products that use the commercial scroll compressor are Pool Heat Pumps and Roof Top Unit. Essentially, they are developed to meet the power environment and pin-to-pin requirements demanded by the customers, reducing inconvenience in installation and service. The team is also developing both single products and tandem products simultaneously to increase the flexibility of the air conditioning system configuration.
Q. What Are the Unique Selling Points of the LG Scroll Compressor?
Firstly, this model has a lineup of 6-9 tons in one size, making it easy for customers to configure and manage the cycle. In addition, the 9-ton model can provide value for customers in expanding and converting to the existing gas-type system market with a large capacity. Secondly, oil refueling performance was improved to prevent problems that may occur under low-temperature conditions during inter-season operations with large daily temperature differences. Lastly, product reliability was further strengthened by improving the restart performance due to intermittent power outages.
Conclusion
The rising demand for large-capacity electric appliances highlights the importance of scroll compressor technology in providing the needed performance and reliability. By addressing key challenges and integrating advanced features, LG's development team is making an effort not only to enhance performance in their compressors but also to fulfill the customers’ needs.
