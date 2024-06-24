The American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, enacted in 2020, marks a pivotal shift towards environmental sustainability within the HVAC sector, targeting a substantial reduction in hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) usage—potent greenhouse gases—by 85% by 2036. ² This ambitious initiative is a direct response to the escalating concerns over climate change, aiming to significantly lower emissions from high Global Warming Potential (GWP) substances commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning. ² The phasedown is meticulously planned, promoting the adoption of alternatives that promise to lessen the environmental impact of cooling systems. It not only underscores the urgency of addressing global warming but also highlights a collective move towards sustainability, driving the entire industry towards innovation and the use of low GWP refrigerants.



In alignment with the AIM Act's phasedown schedule, LG Compressors & Motor is actively participating by incorporating R454B refrigerant, which has a GWP of 467, into their pool heat pump models. This adaptation signifies LG’s proactive approach in transitioning to lower GWP refrigerants ahead of regulatory deadlines. For U.S. consumers, this shift towards HFC phasedown heralds a new era of cooling technologies that are not only safer for the planet but also optimized for energy efficiency. The transition, while significant, is designed to be seamless, ensuring that consumers will continue to enjoy high-performance cooling solutions without compromising on reliability or facing undue disruptions. The AIM Act, therefore, stands as a critical milestone in the journey towards a more environmentally responsible HVAC industry, benefiting both the planet and the people.