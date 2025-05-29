About Cookies on This Site

LG at AHR 2025: Innovation That Powers the Future

Compressor & MotorBlog29/05/2025

LG LATS HVAC software tool, smart building management, streamline workflow, architectural design, red square logo

LG Compressor and Motor proudly participated in the AHR Expo 2025, which was held in Orlando from February 10 to 12. The expo brought together thousands of professionals, manufacturers, and innovators and served as a vibrant platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and exploring the future of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration.

The image of the location of AHR 2025, with a big AHR banner hanging in front

Under the bold theme “The Heart of Your Innovation”, LG’s showcase reaffirmed its role as a leading force behind next-generation solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a strong emphasis on energy efficiency, system reliability, and forward-looking technology, LG introduced a diverse portfolio of compressors and motors that respond to the evolving demands of modern comfort systems.

Inside LG’s Booth: Innovation That Powers the Future

A key highlight of LG's presence at the expo was its interactive, hands-on booth experience, where visitors explored the latest in compression and motor technology. Designed to meet North America’s performance standards and regulatory trends, each product reflected LG’s continued push toward a smarter and more efficient thermal system.

The images show the front view and the back view of the LG Booth in AHR 2025 with products displayed.

Introducing the YRH and YGH Series Compressors

The images show the displayed YRH and YGH series from far view to the close-up of the series with the details on the side of the product.

LG made a major debut at the show with the introduction of its new YRH and YGH series compressors — designed to deliver high performance, a compact design, and energy efficiency for both residential and commercial applications. Both series support low-GWP refrigerants, aligning with global trends and regulatory shifts toward reduced emissions and more sustainable refrigerant alternatives.

Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Compressor Lineup

The images show the new CCHP Compressor lineup with the details displayed on the side of each compressor.

With the increasing need for year-round comfort and climate-resilient systems, LG spotlighted its Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) compressor range — engineered specifically to perform reliably in cold conditions. This lineup comprises the R1™ Compressor, Rotary Compressor, and Scroll Compressor, designed to meet increasing global demand for cold-weather performance while maintaining quiet operation and optimal energy use across various load conditions.

Motor and Fan Module Innovations

The images show the different motor and fan module innovations that were exhibited at the AHR 2025.

Behind every high-efficiency HVACR system is a motor that makes it work seamlessly. LG showcased its latest advancements in ECMs and integrated fan modules, which are essential for improved system efficiency, airflow control, and acoustic performance. The programmable ECM represents a leap forward in smart motor technology, offering advanced flexibility and performance in modern HVAC systems. With the integrated ECM Control Hub, users gain a centralized platform for intelligent motor management. Featuring adaptive RPM and voltage control, the motor automatically adjusts to system demands in real time and is fully customizable to specific operational needs.

The images show the visitors listening to the explanation of the products and also taking a look at the LG innovations.

Throughout the event, LG’s team engaged in dynamic discussions with HVACR professionals, policy-makers, and media, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback for their clear focus on efficiency, innovation, and system reliability. Many attendees noted LG’s consistent ability to anticipate industry shifts and provide scalable solutions adaptable to diverse climates and building types.

As the industry continues to evolve, LG Compressor and Motor remains steadfast in its mission to lead with technology, empower through partnership, and deliver with purpose. With a strong showing at AHR Expo 2025, LG once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and advancement in compressor and motor technologies.

 

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied, reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."

 

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

