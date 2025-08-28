About Cookies on This Site

Understanding Self-Protection in Fixed-Speed Compressors

Compressor & MotorBlog28/08/2025





When using air conditioners powered by rotary compressors, there can be scenarios where the compressor suddenly stops due to unexpected external factors or unstable electricity. In such cases, the compressor may not restart immediately, leaving users wondering whether the air conditioner is broken or malfunctioning. However, this is often not a sign of damage but a result of the compressor’s built-in protection mechanisms.



The Principle Behind Compressor Protection

The principle behind a compressor is similar to that of a turbine in the sense that both involve the conversion of energy. In the case of a compressor, electrical energy is converted into mechanical energy through the motor. This motor then drives the compressor’s moving parts, either a piston or a rotor, which creates mechanical motion. This process reduces the volume of refrigerant, increasing its pressure, which is essential for the refrigerant cycle.

However, the protection of the compressor involves not only the motor but also various components such as mechanical parts and the refrigerant system. The motor is sensitive to both electrical and thermal stress. Voltage fluctuations or excessive current can cause electrical strain, while rising temperatures can damage the motor’s internal components, especially its insulation. To ensure the compressor operates efficiently and lasts longer, it is critical to protect the entire system, including the motor, from overheating and electrical instability.



The Role of Overload Protectors

Protecting the entire compressor system, including the motor, is essentially protecting the compressor itself. The key to this protection is a component known as the overload protector. It serves to safeguard the compressor from damage caused by excessive internal motor temperature or electrical stress. When dangerous heat levels or excessive currents are detected, the overload protector cuts off power to the motor, effectively halting the compressor’s operation and preventing potential failure. In such cases, the compressor may restart after a delay of a few minutes, allowing the system time to stabilize and recover safe operating conditions.

The overload protector plays a crucial role in preemptively blocking factors that could harm the motor. It ensures that potential issues, such as electrical overloads or overheating, are addressed before they cause permanent damage. The effectiveness of this protection depends on how well the protector is matched to the motor’s design, which is often based on each manufacturer’s engineering expertise.

Overload protectors come in two main types:
1) External type: Easier to replace and maintain, but generally less sensitive due to its distance from the motor
2) Internal type: Built directly into the motor, offering better sensitivity and faster response, but harder to replace if damaged.



LG’s Commitment to Innovation and Reliability

To continue offering safe and reliable products, companies like LG consistently invest in research and development. Engineers meticulously study compressor operation and failure patterns to expand performance and redefine possibilities. These efforts not only lead to the creation of superior products for consumers but also push the boundaries of next-generation air conditioning technology.

In the pursuit of ever-higher quality, compressor manufacturers, including LG, continuously refine their overload matching technology. Internal studies and testing are conducted to perfect these systems, ensuring that each compressor can withstand the demands of modern applications while maintaining optimal performance. Through development and innovation, LG is committed to delivering better products to its customers, paving the way for advancements in both compressor technology and air conditioning solutions

"The information contained in the article is released by LG Electronics and may not be used for personal work. It may not be copied,

reproduced, modified, decompiled, or reverse-engineered into any other work without prior permission from LG Electronics."

