LG CT Series: Compact Fridge Compressors for India

To serve the Indian market more effectively, LG has expanded local infrastructure and talent. Its operations include manufacturing, R&D, and sales support, enabling timely market response and localized product development.
The Greater Noida plant, established in 2003, has become LG’s key production hub for compressors in India. Over time, it has expanded to produce inverter motors and AC compressors as well. The site also houses core departments such as Development, Quality, Purchase, SCM, and R&D, making it a strategically important base for compressor technology in India.
Looking ahead, LG is preparing further investments, including a new facility in Sri City expected to support additional compressor production. With these capabilities, LG is positioned to respond to India’s increasing interest in energy-efficient, compact, and innovative compressor solutions across both rotary and reciprocating platforms.
