LG CT Series: Compact Fridge Compressors for India

Compressor & MotorBlog03/11/2025

Compact refrigerator in Indian kitchen featuring LG CT Series compressor

*The image above is for illustrative purposes and was generated using AI tools.

Introduction

India's refrigerator market is evolving, with rising interest in compact refrigerators. As urbanization progresses, many households are living in limited spaces, leading to a preference for small and efficient appliances. Compact refrigerators respond to these needs, offering practical solutions for Indian consumers. Furthermore, Indian consumers increasingly expect more than just basic food preservation; they seek appliances that provide convenience and reliability. The CT series reflects these expectations by incorporating energy-efficient designs and useful features that address the diverse lifestyles of modern Indian households.

Market Size and Trends

The refrigerator market in India is projected to continue developing in the coming years. This trend is supported by demand in urban and semi-urban areas and reflects a broader movement toward models with varied features and smart technologies. As disposable incomes rise, consumers are showing interest in models equipped with connected technologies and customized storage options. Additionally, urbanization is contributing to the growth of tech-savvy households that value performance and convenience.

 

For reciprocating compressor manufacturers, this environment offers opportunities alongside challenges. To succeed in India's dynamic appliance sector, differentiation through compact design, quiet operation, or functional innovation will remain important.

LG’s Approach to the Indian Market

In the Indian compressor market, LG continues to introduce innovations that reflect consumer expectations and regulatory directions.
Responding to various needs as mentioned earlier, LG has introduced the CT Series of reciprocating compressors, developed with Indian market requirements in mind.

Comparison of conventional and new LG CT Series compressors showing decreased height and lighter design

*Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only.
**The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

Compared with previous models, the CT Series has been designed with a smaller overall footprint and lighter structure, which aims to provide greater installation flexibility and support system efficiency.

 

Key Features:

Energy Efficiency: Developed in line with the latest regulatory requirements

Compact Design: Reduced size for more flexible installation

Lightweight: Lighter structure for easier handling

Enhanced shell curvature and improved muffler design of LG CT Series compressor

*Some images are simulated for illustrative purpose only. 
**The mentioned applications are primarily used examples.

To help address concerns about noise and vibration, LG has applied an optimized muffler and curved shell design, which may contribute to quieter operation. These design improvements are especially relevant in India’s urban environments, where low-noise appliances are becoming a growing priority.

Indian woman cooking in a traditional kitchen with a refrigerator in the background

*The image above is for illustrative purposes and was generated using AI tools.

The CT Series supports both R134a and R600a refrigerants and offers a range of capacities suitable for different refrigerator formats. This product launch also reflects broader trends in energy and refrigerant policies in India. For example, the government’s India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) highlights the importance of improving energy efficiency and managing emissions from appliances.¹ By aligning the CT Series with these directions, LG aims to provide compact, efficient, and regulation-ready compressor technology suited to India’s refrigerator market.

LG in India

Map showing LG compressor plants in India including Delhi, Greater Noida, Pune, and Sri City

To serve the Indian market more effectively, LG has expanded local infrastructure and talent. Its operations include manufacturing, R&D, and sales support, enabling timely market response and localized product development.

 

The Greater Noida plant, established in 2003, has become LG’s key production hub for compressors in India. Over time, it has expanded to produce inverter motors and AC compressors as well. The site also houses core departments such as Development, Quality, Purchase, SCM, and R&D, making it a strategically important base for compressor technology in India.

 

Looking ahead, LG is preparing further investments, including a new facility in Sri City expected to support additional compressor production. With these capabilities, LG is positioned to respond to India’s increasing interest in energy-efficient, compact, and innovative compressor solutions across both rotary and reciprocating platforms.

 

 

 

References:

(1) Ijlal, M. (2024, July 31). India’s cooling action plan: Losing steam amidst surge in temperature, AC sales. Carbon Copy. https://carboncopy.info/indias-cooling-action-plan-losing-steam-amidst-surge-in-temperature-ac-sales/

#Compressor & Motor#Indian Market#CT Series#Market Trend
