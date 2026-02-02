The North American HVAC market is currently facing complex challenges, including stricter energy efficiency regulations, the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants, and the urgent need to shorten development lead times. In such an environment, the traditional approach of sourcing and validating individual components separately inevitably increases development risks and burdens.



LG minimizes these inefficiencies through an 'All-in-One-Solution' approach, where compressors, motors, drives, and EC Fans are designed and validated from a unified system perspective. The core of this strategy is not merely optimizing each part in isolation, but enhancing total system efficiency within a combined state.



In particular, by expanding the structural design expertise gained from our high-efficiency residential Scroll Compressors to our 6 to 27-ton commercial Scroll Compressors lineup, we simplify system design based on already proven efficiency architectures. This approach is designed to help our partners reduce development timelines and enhance performance predictability.