[AHR Expo 2026 Preview] Beyond Components to Systems: LG Presents the Future of HVAC with ‘All-in-One-Solution’
Having confirmed the vast potential of the North American market last year, LG Electronics once again awakens the heart of innovation at AHR Expo 2026. Moving beyond a simple introduction of individual components, we are set to showcase our direction as an 'All-in-One-Solution’ partner, dedicated to maximizing system value within the rapidly evolving North American HVAC landscape.
At AHR Expo 2026, LG will unveil newly developed next-generation compressor and motor structural technologies alongside solutions designed from a system integration perspective, defining the future path for HVAC system design. We invite you to experience firsthand the advanced technological leadership of LG that is set to redefine the future of the HVAC industry.
The Heart of Your Innovation: Why ‘All-in-One-Solution’?
The North American HVAC market is currently facing complex challenges, including stricter energy efficiency regulations, the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants, and the urgent need to shorten development lead times. In such an environment, the traditional approach of sourcing and validating individual components separately inevitably increases development risks and burdens.
LG minimizes these inefficiencies through an 'All-in-One-Solution' approach, where compressors, motors, drives, and EC Fans are designed and validated from a unified system perspective. The core of this strategy is not merely optimizing each part in isolation, but enhancing total system efficiency within a combined state.
In particular, by expanding the structural design expertise gained from our high-efficiency residential Scroll Compressors to our 6 to 27-ton commercial Scroll Compressors lineup, we simplify system design based on already proven efficiency architectures. This approach is designed to help our partners reduce development timelines and enhance performance predictability.
Next-Generation ‘Core-Tech’ Completing System Synergy
LG’s innovation extends beyond individual components to achieve synergy across the entire system, where next-generation technologies—such as Reciprocating Compressors with dual-path designs for optimized efficiency, Rotary Compressors with Triple Vane structures for reduced noise level and spatial flexibility, and Motor Solutions with innovative magnet arrangements for optimized power density—elevate the value of the ‘All-in-One-Solution’ to a new level. Experience the next-generation technologies being unveiled at AHR Expo 2026 firsthand on-site.
Resource Efficiency Across Applications
Our exhibition space is strategically organized into three specialized zones: Commercial, Residential & Heat Pump, and Aftermarket. In the Commercial zone, we showcase integrated packages featuring large-capacity Scroll Compressors and EC Fans modules that deliver advanced efficiency for commercial systems. The Residential zone highlights our eco-friendly refrigerant solutions, engineered for stable and reliable performance under cold climate conditions. Furthermore, our Aftermarket 'Pin-to-Pin' compatibility technology represents the high level of maintenance efficiency. In every zone, LG provides pre-validated package proposals that substantially reduce design risks and the validation burden for our customers.
A Vision for Technical Collaboration with LG Electronics
LG Electronics aims to be more than a component supplier; we want to be your technical partner, accompanying you on your system design and development journey. We invite you to discuss optimized solutions with LG engineers at AHR Expo 2026. This will be more than just a simple booth visit—it will be an opportunity for practical technical consulting to help you complete your innovation.
Discover ‘The Heart of Your Innovation’ that will awaken your next breakthrough in Las Vegas.
AHR Expo 2026 Information
Date: February 2 – 4, 2026
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)
LG Booth: South Hall 6, #SU234
