Within the exhibition space, this strategy is presented across three application zones.



• Residential HVAC: This zone introduces inverter-based compressor configurations designed to meet energy efficiency regulations, centered on the capacity ranges with the highest demand in the Indian market. Designed for 1 to 2 ton residential air conditioners, these solutions offer practical options that balance performance and efficiency.

• Refrigeration: This zone presents compressor platforms designed for refrigeration applications. Based on high-efficiency and compact technologies, it demonstrates product configurations that can be applied across a wide range of refrigeration systems.

• Commercial HVAC: This zone introduces a scroll compressor portfolio built on technologies that have been proven in global markets. Covering a broad capacity range from small to large systems, it clearly illustrates expansion potential beyond residential applications.