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Energy-Efficient HVAC Compressor Solutions for the Indian Market
LG will showcase compressor solutions optimized for the Indian market at ACREX, held from March 12 to 14, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Rather than simply presenting individual products, this exhibition examines India’s market environment, where air-conditioning demand continues to grow as the number of extreme heat days increases throughout the year, along with the shift toward inverter-based models driven by progressively stricter energy efficiency regulations. It also takes into account changes in the supply environment, where rising import duties and stronger local sourcing requirements have increased the importance of local manufacturing. Based on these conditions, the exhibition focuses on presenting a portfolio that can be applied immediately.
“Engineered for India”: A Market-Ready Compressor Portfolio
The “Engineered for India” solution proposed by LG refers to a compressor portfolio that has been prepared from the design stage by simultaneously considering demand, regulations, and supply conditions in the Indian market. It does not refer to products newly created for a specific region. Instead, it means solutions that are aligned with the most in-demand capacity ranges in India, meet current and upcoming energy efficiency regulations, and can be applied immediately without additional adjustments or long lead times. Post-adjusting global standard products makes it difficult to meet all of these requirements.
LG addresses this challenge by developing its compressor portfolio with the realities of the Indian market in mind from the design stage.
Responding to Energy Efficiency Regulations
The Indian HVAC1 market is expected to see energy efficiency regulation increase by approximately 6 to 12 percent starting in 2026, creating an environment where regulatory compliance must be considered from the product design stage.
In particular, for the residential air-conditioning market, the adoption of inverter technology and compliance with efficiency regulation have become key evaluation factors2.Under these conditions, regulatory changes often lead to repeated cycles of redesign and revalidation. Based on this market context, LG presents product configurations designed to account for future energy efficiency regulation, offering options that can be applied without requiring additional design changes
Post-adjustment Model
• Additional design and validation required with each regulatory change
• Post-adjustment of global specifications
• Increased validation and procurement lead times
Market-ready Design Approach(LG)
• Product configurations developed with regulatory standards in mind
• Local standards reflected from the development stage
• Immediately applicable product portfolio
Covering Residential to Commercial Systems
At the exhibition, LG will introduce rotary and reciprocating compressor solutions centered on the 1-to-2-ton capacity range, which represents the highest demand segment in the Indian residential air-conditioning market. Designed for inverter-based residential applications, this portfolio balances energy efficiency and cost competitiveness while focusing on meeting the specific requirements of the local market. This approach goes beyond short-term market response and supports a clear path toward real-world application and business deployment.
While the primary focus is on residential RAC applications, LG’s portfolio extends beyond this segment.
By maintaining a technology foundation and production framework tailored to the Indian market, LG enables a natural expansion into commercial applications. Commercial scroll compressors with capacities of up to 27 tons serve as a representative example of this scalability, demonstrating a consistent portfolio flow that spans from residential to commercial applications.
Application Zones
Within the exhibition space, this strategy is presented across three application zones.
• Residential HVAC: This zone introduces inverter-based compressor configurations designed to meet energy efficiency regulations, centered on the capacity ranges with the highest demand in the Indian market. Designed for 1 to 2 ton residential air conditioners, these solutions offer practical options that balance performance and efficiency.
• Refrigeration: This zone presents compressor platforms designed for refrigeration applications. Based on high-efficiency and compact technologies, it demonstrates product configurations that can be applied across a wide range of refrigeration systems.
• Commercial HVAC: This zone introduces a scroll compressor portfolio built on technologies that have been proven in global markets. Covering a broad capacity range from small to large systems, it clearly illustrates expansion potential beyond residential applications.
From Exhibition to Immediate Market Application
LG has established a foundation for stable local supply through its production facility in Noida and a new facility in Sri City, scheduled to begin operations in 2027. This indicates that the products showcased at the exhibition are not merely concepts or plans, but solutions that are ready for mass production and delivery. This local production base enables partners to better predict supply schedules and lead times. In addition, LG’s supply framework operates in alignment with the “Make in India”3 policy direction, providing practical conditions for discussions to progress from the exhibition floor to real-world application and collaboration.
At ACREX, LG’s compressor solutions focus not on highlighting individual technologies, but on meeting the practical requirements of the Indian market. Key demand capacity ranges, increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations, and supply stability enabled by local production are all considered together. Designed around these conditions, the portfolio presented at the exhibition demonstrates how LG’s solutions are structured for immediate applicability beyond the exhibition setting.
[ACREX 2026 Information]
• Date: March 12–14, 2026
• Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India
• LG Booth: Hall 6, Booth M10
1. HVAC, RAC Markets
: HVAC refers to systems that cover Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, and are applied across residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Within this category, RAC(Residential Air Conditioner) refers to the residential air-conditioning market, which is primarily centered on the 1 to 2 ton capacity range. At ACREX, LG focuses on RAC-centered solutions that align with actual demand in the Indian residential air-conditioning market.
2. Energy Efficiency Regulations and Invertor Adoption
: As energy efficiency regulations become more stringent, part-load operating efficiency in air conditioners becomes increasingly important. Inverter systems can adjust compressor speed to control output and power consumption according to operating conditions, making them more effective than fixed-speed systems in meeting energy efficiency requirements. As a result, inverter adoption has become a key consideration at the product design stage in the residential air-conditioning market, and compressor configurations that account for energy efficiency regulations are increasingly required.
3. Make in India
: Make in India is a government-led initiative aimed at encouraging companies to develop, manufacture, and assemble products within India, while promoting dedicated investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.
* Actual application requirements may vary depending on system conditions and operating environments.
** Modifications may be required depending on specific product or operating conditions.
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