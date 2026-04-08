The Chinese HVAC market is currently at a major turning point. National commitments to carbon neutrality and increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations are demanding fundamental innovation from manufacturers, moving beyond simple product improvements.

In 2026, at CR Expo 2026— One of the world's leading refrigeration and HVAC exhibitions—LG Electronics will present integrated component solutions that turn customer innovation into reality under the theme "The Heart of Your Innovation".

This participation is more than just an exhibition; it serves as a strategic starting point demonstrating LG Electronics' commitment to the Chinese HVAC market. While the AHR Expo focused on application-centric integrated solutions, the CR Expo showcase will provide a more direct presentation of product lineups centered on Scroll Compressors to expand engagement with the market.