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Awakening the Heart of Chinese HVAC Innovation: LG’s Integrated Component Solutions at CR Expo
The Chinese HVAC market is currently at a major turning point. National commitments to carbon neutrality and increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations are demanding fundamental innovation from manufacturers, moving beyond simple product improvements.
In 2026, at CR Expo 2026— One of the world's leading refrigeration and HVAC exhibitions—LG Electronics will present integrated component solutions that turn customer innovation into reality under the theme "The Heart of Your Innovation".
This participation is more than just an exhibition; it serves as a strategic starting point demonstrating LG Electronics' commitment to the Chinese HVAC market. While the AHR Expo focused on application-centric integrated solutions, the CR Expo showcase will provide a more direct presentation of product lineups centered on Scroll Compressors to expand engagement with the market.
Overcoming Regulations with Advanced Solutions
The most prominent topics in the recent Chinese HVAC market are the strengthening of GB standards1 and the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants. The regulatory roadmap leading to 2029 requires OEM manufacturers to possess higher inverter technology and the ability to adapt to next-generation refrigerants, such as Low GWP (Global Warming Potential)2 options.
What are 'GB' and 'Eco-Friendly Refrigerants', the New Standards in the Chinese HVAC Market?
The Chinese HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) market is currently at a massive turning point. Driven by national goals such as carbon neutrality and energy conservation, manufacturers now face rigorous new benchmarks that must be met. Below, we define the core concepts that are reshaping the global market landscape.
1) GB Standard: China’s National Technical Specification
The GB Standard refers to the national technical standards established by the Chinese government. Recently, the energy efficiency grade requirements for HVAC equipment have been significantly raised. Consequently, manufacturers are now in a position where they must secure high-efficiency solutions powered by much more advanced inverter technology than ever before.
2) Next-Generation Eco-Friendly Refrigerants: R290, R454B, and R32
Next-generation eco-friendly natural refrigerants refer to those with an extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP). As environmental regulations tighten, transitioning to Low GWP refrigerants to replace existing ones has become essential. These refrigerants are a key component of heat pump systems, which must deliver excellent performance even in low-temperature environments. LG Electronics possesses specialized compressor design technology that supports the safe use of flammable refrigerants while maximizing the heating performance of heat pumps.
LG Electronics' expansive HVAC solutions, offered in response to these market changes, represent more than just component supply. LG directly develops and mass-produces all compressor platforms—including Scroll, Rotary, and Reciprocating—as well as motors. Through organic technical integration, LG shortens the product development lead time for manufacturers and maximizes the energy efficiency of the entire system.
In this environment, the market specifically views the capacity for an expanded portfolio centered on Scroll Compressors as a vital selection criterion.
Scroll Compressors: Differentiation through LG Core Tech3
The core solution LG Electronics is spotlighting at this exhibition is the Scroll Compressor lineup, capable of supporting most HVAC applications from low to high capacities.
- The R1 Heritage4: Based on the original technology of heritage models like the R1—which has earned years of market trust—LG delivers consistent performance and overwhelming stability even in extreme, high-load operating conditions.
- Extensive Application Support: To meet the trend of high capacity in the commercial market, LG has established a lineup capable of handling up to 27 tons. This provides optimized support for various customer requirements, including rooftop systems for large buildings and commercial facilities.
- Efficiency and Reliability: By embedding LG’s next-generation Core Tech3 throughout the products, LG has secured the performance necessary to respond immediately to stricter energy efficiency regulations.
"The Heart of Your Innovation" – The Future of HVAC
At CR Expo 2026, LG Electronics will showcase core component solutions that determine the value of customers' products under the theme "The Heart of Your Innovation." This exhibition proposes the optimal partnership for business innovation through a lineup that transcends the limits of each field—featuring Scroll compressors for both residential and commercial use as the centerpiece, along with Rotary, Recipro, and Motor solutions.
1. Scroll Compressor: Overwhelming Versatility Across All HVAC Sectors
The Scroll Compressor, the star of LG Electronics' exhibition, boasts a full lineup capable of handling most HVAC applications, from low to high capacity.
- Extensive Coverage: LG provides optimized solutions for all environments, ranging from refrigeration and freezing to rooftop systems for large buildings and commercial facilities.
- Unwavering Reliability: Based on the heritage technology of the R1 model, which has been market-proven for years, it guarantees top performance and stability even during high-load operations.
- Future-Ready Technology: By applying eco-friendly refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential (GWP), such as R32 and R454B, LG simultaneously addresses environmental regulations and performance improvement.
2. Rotary Compressor: Eco-Friendly, High-Efficiency Solutions Optimized for Strengthening Regulations
This is the best choice for responding to increasingly strict energy efficiency regulations, such as the strengthening of China's GB standards.
- Expansion into New Applications: It demonstrates excellent efficiency in new home appliance sectors, such as Air-to-Water Heat Pumps (AWHP), the next generation of heating solutions.
- Future-Ready Technology: By applying the eco-friendly refrigerant R290, which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP), LG achieves both regulatory compliance and performance enhancement.
3. Reciprocating Compressor: Opening New Markets with "Ultra-Compact & High-Efficiency" Designs Expanding the boundaries of the cold chain, the reciprocating compressor symbolizes LG Electronics' advanced inverter technology.
- Mobility and Portable Support: Through an overwhelmingly ultra-compact design, it perfectly meets the needs of the emerging micro-cold chain market, including vehicle refrigerators and portable freezers.
- Optimized Efficiency: While reduced in size, it maximizes cooling efficiency, making it optimized for premium refrigeration solutions that require precise temperature control.
4. Motor: The Key to System Expansion with a 60-Year Heritage
Beyond being a simple component, the motor is a core power source that completes system performance when combined with a compressor.
- Application Synergy: It achieves low noise and low vibration through perfect harmony with the compressor, offering flexible application expansion possibilities tailored to customer product specifications.
- 60 Years of Technical Pride: Based on over half a century of accumulated expertise in motor development and mass production, LG provides industry-leading quality.
Designing the Future of HVAC Together
LG Electronics is a prepared partner capable of providing full product coverage in any business environment, led by its top-tier Scroll Compressors. More than just a component supplier, LG is "The Heart of Your Innovation" empowering you to achieve true differentiation in the market.
Starting with CR Expo 2026, LG Electronics plans to further expand its strategic participation in the Chinese HVAC market and strengthen collaboration with local customers. We invite you to meet our technical experts at CR Expo 2026 to discover the optimal combinations that will enhance your system’s competitiveness. On-site, we will provide detailed technical consultations along with customized consulting through advanced system simulations.
Begin your journey with the new standard of the Chinese HVAC industry—LG Electronics' integrated solutions.
CR Expo 2026 Exhibition Information
- Date: April 8 – 10, 2026
- Location: Beijing International Exhibition Center
- LG Booth: Hall B1 / Booth: B1G35
1. GB Standard (Guojia Biaozhun (National Standard)): China's national technical standards. Recently, energy efficiency grade standards for HVAC equipment have been raised, making it essential for manufacturers to comply.
2. Low GWP: Eco-friendly natural refrigerants with an extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP). Due to flammability concerns, precise compressor design technology is required to handle these refrigerants safely. LG Scroll Compressors support R454B and R32, while Rotary Compressors support R290; both are designed to optimize safety and efficiency for each refrigerant's specific characteristics.
3. Core Tech: LG Core Tech represents LG’s core component technology, involving the in-house development and mass production of all platforms, including Scroll, Rotary, and Reciprocating compressors, as well as fan motors. With extensive capacity coverage and the ability to handle eco-friendly refrigerants like R290, R32, and R454B, it provides an integrated solution for a wide range of HVAC applications, from residential to commercial.
4. R1 Heritage: LG Electronics' flagship scroll compressor model, which has proven its performance and durability in the global market for decades. Latest products guarantee high reliability by inheriting the design philosophy and stable operating principles of the R1.
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