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How to Select the Right Compressor for HVAC Applications
Why Rotary Is Becoming the New Standard
Why is the rotary compressor increasingly becoming the default choice across HVAC and home appliance applications?
The answer is not cost.
It is operation.
Compressor selection is no longer about choosing the lowest-cost component.
It is about understanding what operating conditions the product must meet—and which compressor structure can satisfy those requirements most reliably.
Global Warming Potential (GWP) regulations do not change this logic.
Rather, they make the right choice even clearer.
This article takes an application-first approach to explain:
- Why rotary compressors are being selected more often
- How capacity and compressor type are determined
- How refrigerant characteristics and GWP regulations reinforce those decisions
1. Air Conditioner (Residential & Light Commercial)
Part-load efficiency defines system performance
Residential and light commercial air conditioners are not simply classified by capacity. They are more often distinguished by where they are used, how they are designed and marketed, and what kind of power conditions they are built for. In general, the boundary between light commercial and commercial cooling applications is commonly recognized around 19 kW of cooling capacity.
RAC remains the largest product category in the global HVAC market.
Its requirements are clear:
- Small to mid-range capacity
- Long operating hours with a high share of part-load operation
- End-user priorities such as low noise, high efficiency, and compact design
Under these conditions, the rotary compressor has become a structurally optimized choice.
In actual annual air-conditioner operation, part-load performance accounts for the majority of running time. With fewer moving parts, rotary compressors reduce reciprocating friction loss, making it easier to secure reliability during low-speed, long-hour operation. In other words, under the conditions of inverter control, compact capacity, and part-load operation, rotary compressors offer clear thermodynamic and mechanical advantages.
From a regulatory perspective, the market transition continues to accelerate under frameworks such as the EU F-gas regulation:
R410A → R32 → R290
As regulations continue to evolve, R32 and R454B (A2L refrigerants) are becoming standard choices in many systems, while R290 adoption is also expanding in selected markets. The twin rotary structure aligns naturally with these changing system requirements.
2. Heat Pump Dryer & Dehumidifier
Energy regulations have redefined the role of the compressor
Energy regulations are fundamentally reshaping appliance design.
In Europe, under Ecodesign requirements,
heat pump dryers are effectively becoming the standard in the EU under Ecodesign Regulation (EU) 2023/2533, which applies from 1 July 2025.*
In these systems, the compressor is no longer a supporting component—it is a core element that defines overall performance.
Key requirements include:
- Continuous operation
- Low-temperature drying
- Low noise and low vibration
- High energy efficiency
Compact rotary compressors are structurally well suited to these demands through:
- Continuous compression characteristics
- Excellent vibration and noise control
- Compact system integration
The refrigerant transition is also progressing:
R134a → R290 (with Europe leading the shift)
Rotary compressors are a highly suitable solution for heat pump applications where R290 charge limits must be managed effectively.
3. AWHP (Air-to-Water Heat Pump)
High-temperature heating changes every design criterion
AWHP systems are no longer a supplementary heating option.
They are becoming a replacement for conventional boilers.
That shift creates a new set of system requirements:
- Leaving water temperatures of 65–75°C
- Continuous operation even in sub-zero ambient conditions
- Long-duration heating performance
As outlet water temperature rises:
- Compression ratio increases
- Discharge temperature rises
- Thermal and mechanical stress accumulate
In this environment, long-term stability becomes critical.
Inverter twin rotary compressors address these demands structurally through:
- Distributed rotational torque
- Stable low-speed continuous operation
- Reliable performance even under high-compression-ratio conditions
R32 remains a practical transitional refrigerant.
However, in high-temperature applications, it may face limits in discharge temperature and design margin.
R290, by contrast, can support high leaving-water temperatures with strong thermal performance.
At the same time, its A3 flammability classification requires a compact and tightly sealed system structure.
These constraints align directly with the strengths of the rotary compressor architecture.
As a result,
the combination of R290 AWHP + Inverter Twin Rotary is rapidly emerging as a new standard configuration.
Conclusion
Compressor selection always begins with the application
- Define the operating conditions
- Select the right structure and capacity
- Validate the choice through refrigerant and regulatory requirements
Rotary compressors are not chosen because they are cheaper.
They are chosen because they are the right fit.
The value of rotary lies not in cost, but in suitability
Introducing LG Compressor & Motor Solutions
Backed by a globally proven portfolio of inverter rotary and twin rotary compressors, LG delivers optimized solutions for today’s HVAC and home appliance applications.
- Proven performance across RAC, CAC, AWHP, and home appliances
- Advanced inverter control technology
- Design readiness for low-GWP refrigerants including R290
Learn more:
https://www.lg.com/global/business/compressor-motor
* Regulatory information is current as of 1 July 2025. Regulations may vary by region and are subject to change. Please consult local authorities for the most up-to-date requirements.
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