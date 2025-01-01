About Cookies on This Site

Surrounding it are four smaller connected devices, representing different components of an HVAC system. The background is dark with a grid pattern.

AHU Kit

The LG Air Handling Unit, operated with a Comm Kit that controls the EEV kit, provides a fresh and pleasant indoor atmosphere, integrating with LG outdoor units. The LG AHU allows for comfort, controlling both the return and supply air.

Compatibility with LGEnergy SavingVarious Options for LinkProduct Lineup

Flexible Compatibility with LG HVAC Solution

The LG MULTI V system integrates with the DX coil of an Air Handling Unit, providing fresh, conditioned air and offering various control options, allowing smooth communication via contact signals.

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

1) For compatible LG HVAC products, please reach out to your local office.

Optimizing Air Control Operation

The DX AHU is a heat pump air handling unit that integrates AHU Comm kit, EEV kit, and MULTI V technologies, providing year-round cooling and heating for both indoor and outdoor environments.

Control Link Options

AHU can be connected to various control links such as individual remote controllers, the LG central control system, or (execute) contact control via direct contact with DDC and Modbus RTUs.

Product Lineup

Comm. Kit (PAHCMR0000)

•Temperature controller for return air

• Various combinations of LG VRF indoor units with single or multiple AHU

• The LG Central Controller is compatible

Comm. Kit (PAHCMS0000)

• Temperature controller for supply (discharge) air

• Demand (capacity) control for the temperature of supply air via 0-10V input from DDC

• The LG Central Controller is compatible

EEV Kit

• Various combinations of LG VRF indoor units & AHU Communication kit

• Composed of warm gray-colored galvanized steel plate

• Controlled with wired remote controller (optional)

