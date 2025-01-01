About Cookies on This Site

GAS Heat Pump (GHP)

LG Gas Heat Pump is suitable for any buildings using gas conveniently as an energy source or for any setting that needs heat. It provides highly efficient operation and heat recovery.

LG GAS Heat Pump GHP Super 3, with a silver frame, black top and white bottom, is showcased against a backdrop of glass buildings.

GHP SUPER III

Ultimate Compatibility & Convenience

Complex gas engine with many different components combined. Includes a black top, a metallic cylinder, and front-facing rotating circular parts.

What is GHP

GHP(Gas-engine driven heat pump) is a kind of VRF driven by gas engine, it is suitable for any buildings using gas conveniently as energy source or better heating needed. It provides High efficiency operation and Heat recovery.

Supreme Energy Efficiency

GHP Super III provides Supreme Energy Efficiency while minimizing operation costs. (Cooling COP 8%↑ and Heating COP 7%↑)

4-Sided Heat Exchanger

4-sided heat exchanger increases the maximum capacity of outdoor unit up to 32HP with 20% larger heat exchange area than conventional.

Active Refrigerant Control

Active Refrigerant Control monitors and adjusts the quantity of circulating refrigerant during each cycle to maximize efficiency in real time.

Two conventional gas heat pump is displayed side by side. Right unit is expressed with white dotted line and red fill indicating 50% of saving area.

Flexible Installation With Saving Space

32HP model of GHP Super III minimizes installation space that spares valuable floor space and significantly decreases total installed weights. This allows users the flexible design potential and better use of the saved space.

Smart Oil Management

Compressor reliability and efficiency are improved with an Oil Sensor that allows oil balancing and oil return. With Smart Oil Return, annual consumption energy has decreased up to 5% in comparison to previous model.

Continuous Heating Without Defrost

Applying the Plate HEX （Heat Exchanger） -No Need to Defrost -Able to The Continuous Heating

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

GHP SUPER III Line Up

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Resource download

Engineering Support

Technical insight

