About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us
Why LGKey Features

Why LG Air Handling Unit

 Exceptional Performance

 Easy Installation and Maintenance

Convenient Control

Exceptional Performance with MULTI V

The LG MULTI V seamlessly connects with the LG Standard AHU, optimizing inverter control.

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

1) The above images are for customer understanding, and may differ from the actual operation.

2) The efficiency data is taken from each company's product data book or manual, and follows AHRI 340/360.

Easy Installation and Maintenance

Hassle-free Piping & Wiring Connection

The LG Standard AHU simplifies installation when connected to the MULTI V ODU, eliminating the need for extra piping or wiring with its communication module and electronic expansion valves.

Convenient E.S.P. Setting

Installers can easily adjust the external static pressure of the LG Standard AHU with the wired remote controller and the direct drive structure, eliminating the need to adjust drives and belts as in conventional AHUs.

Minimal Fan & Motor Maintenance

The Direct Drive Fan Motor is a new beltless inverter system which can help reduce the need for frequent replacements and lower repair costs.

Convenient Control

User-Friendly Control

The wired remote controller is designed to easily monitor and control various functions, including operation schedules, external equipment management, and temperature and humidity monitoring.

Integrated Control

LG Central controllers can manage various LG products, including the LG MULTI V ODU and LG Standard AHU. They can also interlock with third-party devices, providing an integrated building control solution.

Minimal Fan & Motor Maintenance

The Direct Drive Fan Motor is a new beltless inverter system which can help reduce the need for frequent replacements and lower repair costs.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight