About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

LG Hydro Kit provides floor heating & hot water supply for a warm indoor environment that will have you feeling extra comfortable. It also allows a highly efficient energy solution when used with MULTI V.

Side view of a steamy bathtub on the left in a shower room, amenities nearby. Small plants grace the right side.

Side view of a steamy bathtub on the left in a shower room, amenities nearby. Small plants grace the right side.

Hydro Kit

Providing floor heating & hot water supply for warm indoor environment

FeaturesSolution ApplicationLine Up
The diagram shows an operation of the LG Multi V and Hydro Kit system, supplying cooling, floor heating, and hot water throughout a home.

Hot Water Solution with MULTI V

Cooling and heating operations, as well as hot water supply are available with the combination of MULTI V and Hydro Kit solutions.

Saving Costs with Hightly Energy Efficient Solution

Hydro Kit reduces CO₂ emissions with its highly efficient solution. It is also possible to install equivalent levels of capital costs as a boiler system while minimizing energy bills due to lower operation costs.

Three bar graphs compare a gas boiler, oil boiler, and LG Hydro Kit. The LG unit leads in CO2 emissions, initial costs, and annual operating costs.

Three bar graphs compare a gas boiler, oil boiler, and LG Hydro Kit. The LG unit leads in CO2 emissions, initial costs, and annual operating costs.

A connection diagram shows the linkage from the LG Multi V and HR unit on the left, to the indoor unit, hydro kit, and sanitary tank on the right.

A connection diagram shows the linkage from the LG Multi V and HR unit on the left, to the indoor unit, hydro kit, and sanitary tank on the right.

Energy saving through MULTI V heat recovery system

Energy costs can be minimized by reusing the wasted heat from indoor units.

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

On the left side of the image is an LG MULTI V 5 outdoor unit, and on the right is a graph illustrating inverter control according to cooling load. The graph displays different control methods over time.

Hydro Kit is an Applicable Solution for

LG Hydro kit lineup chart includes the Low-Temperature and High-Temperature models, detailing type, and kilowatt.

LG Hydro kit lineup chart includes the Low-Temperature and High-Temperature models, detailing type, and kilowatt.

Hydro Kit Line Up

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight