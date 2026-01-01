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LG CES 2024 exhibition hall picture

LG’s private showcase at CES 2024​

During CES 2024, LG VS Company presented our portfolio of innovative products and solutions, to global automakers and partners. Our private exhibition was a tremendous success, with LG engaging in constructive discussions with our customers to drive the next chapter in future mobility.​

Advanced In-Cabin DisplayLG αWareTransparent Antenna​Digital CockpitRelated Contents

Advanced In-Cabin Display

Next generation in-cabin display solutions that provide optimized user experience and enable harmonized vehicle interior design through its transformable form-factor.

Key-Features

• Transformable Pillar-to-Pillar cockpit display with P-OLED technology

• Robust structural design to withstand abuse and head impact testing

• Mechanical design for best-in-class reduces noise and vibration

Image of a woman staff explaining about a LG next generation display
Picture of a woman who addresses a presentation regarding LG Display
Picture of three next generation display panel displayed at exhibition
Image of a woman staff explaining about a LG next generation display
Picture of a woman who addresses a presentation regarding LG Display
Picture of three next generation display panel displayed at exhibition

Presentation | Advanced In-cabin Display at our private showcase

Advanced In-cabin Display presentation at ‘LG World Premiere’

Image | LG’s next generation automotive display solutions

LG αWare

Our exclusive portfolio of automotive software solutions designed for SDV’s, enabling a true 'Living Space on Wheels'.

Key-Features

• BaseWare: Collection of versatile software modules that enhance automakers’ existing vehicle operation system

• OpsWare: Designed to support developers build and deploy software more quickly and securely

• PlayWare: In-cabin entertainment software solutions which deliver immersive Home-to-car experience

• MetaWare: Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions which leverage Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to improve overall driving experience

Image of a male staff explaining about LG Solutions at showcase
Picture of a man who addresses a presentation regarding LG software solution related to vehicle
Video thumbnail of Vehicle running on the road next to the forest.
Image of a male staff explaining about LG Solutions at showcase
Picture of a man who addresses a presentation regarding LG software solution related to vehicle
Video thumbnail of Vehicle running on the road next to the forest.

Presentation | LG αWare at our private showcase

LG αWare presentation at ‘LG World Premiere’

Video | LG’s vision for SDV solutions

Transparent Antenna

Next level telematics innovation that eliminates the need for physical shark-fin antenna through the use of in-glass / on-glass film-type antennas.

Key-Features

• Film-type invisible antenna design for easy installation

• Non shark-fin antenna solution enhanced energy efficiency

• Support diverse communication technologies such as cellular 4G/5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc

Image of a male staff explaining about LG Solutions at CES showcase
Picture of a woman who addresses LG Transparent Antenna presentation
Video thumbnail of LG’s transformative telematics solutions
Image of a male staff explaining about LG Solutions at CES showcase
Picture of a woman who addresses LG Transparent Antenna presentation
Video thumbnail of LG’s transformative telematics solutions

Presentation | Transparent Antenna at our private showcase

Transparent Antenna presentation at ‘LG World Premiere’

Video | LG’s transformative telematics solutions

Digital Cockpit

Our latest digital cockpit solutions that feature cross domain controller, advanced in-cabin displays, 5G telematics, software and advanced driver assistance system for Software-Defined Vehicles.

Key-Features

• Seamless connectivity between mobile devices and vehicle

• Personalized driver monitoring system and mobility services

• Optimal route recommendation based on real-time updates on traffic situations

• Provides various multimedia content optimized for its transformable displays

• Smart Home-to-car connectivity and Over-the-air software upgrade

Image of a femail staff addresses LG's total in-vehicle infotainment solutions presentation
Picture of a woman who addresses LG Digital Cockpit presentation
Video thumbnail of next generation vehicle using LG's total in-vehicle infotainment solutions
Image of a femail staff addresses LG's total in-vehicle infotainment solutions presentation
Picture of a woman who addresses LG Digital Cockpit presentation
Video thumbnail of next generation vehicle using LG's total in-vehicle infotainment solutions

Presentation | Digital Cockpit at our private showcase

Digital Cockpit presentation at ‘LG World Premiere’

Video | LG’s total in-vehicle infotainment solutions

Related Contents

LG CES2024: LG Mobility highlights3

CES2024: LG Mobility highlights