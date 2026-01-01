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LG’s private showcase at CES 2024
During CES 2024, LG VS Company presented our portfolio of innovative products and solutions, to global automakers and partners. Our private exhibition was a tremendous success, with LG engaging in constructive discussions with our customers to drive the next chapter in future mobility.
Advanced In-Cabin Display
Next generation in-cabin display solutions that provide optimized user experience and enable harmonized vehicle interior design through its transformable form-factor.
Key-Features
• Transformable Pillar-to-Pillar cockpit display with P-OLED technology
• Robust structural design to withstand abuse and head impact testing
• Mechanical design for best-in-class reduces noise and vibration
LG αWare
Our exclusive portfolio of automotive software solutions designed for SDV’s, enabling a true 'Living Space on Wheels'.
Key-Features
• BaseWare: Collection of versatile software modules that enhance automakers’ existing vehicle operation system
• OpsWare: Designed to support developers build and deploy software more quickly and securely
• PlayWare: In-cabin entertainment software solutions which deliver immersive Home-to-car experience
• MetaWare: Human Machine Interface (HMI) solutions which leverage Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to improve overall driving experience
Transparent Antenna
Next level telematics innovation that eliminates the need for physical shark-fin antenna through the use of in-glass / on-glass film-type antennas.
Key-Features
• Film-type invisible antenna design for easy installation
• Non shark-fin antenna solution enhanced energy efficiency
• Support diverse communication technologies such as cellular 4G/5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc
Digital Cockpit
Our latest digital cockpit solutions that feature cross domain controller, advanced in-cabin displays, 5G telematics, software and advanced driver assistance system for Software-Defined Vehicles.
Key-Features
• Seamless connectivity between mobile devices and vehicle
• Personalized driver monitoring system and mobility services
• Optimal route recommendation based on real-time updates on traffic situations
• Provides various multimedia content optimized for its transformable displays
• Smart Home-to-car connectivity and Over-the-air software upgrade