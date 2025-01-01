About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us
Two LG R290 Monobloc outdoor units and one Cascade Control Unit are positioned in virtual space.

Two LG R290 Monobloc outdoor units and one Cascade Control Unit are positioned in virtual space.

THERMA V Cascade Control Unit

Why LGKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

Why LG Cascade Control Unit

Seamless Scalability

Integrated Installation

Integrated Installation

Optimized Operation

Smart Remote Control

Seamless Scalability

LG Cascade Control Unit offers flexible scalability by adding or removing AWHP units based on thermal needs. Adapt your heating system easily to suit changing load demands and environments.

LG Cascade Control Unit is displayed in virtual space environment.

The 3D image of expansive multi-housing complex displaying R32 Monobloc 51kW structural integration.

Integrated Installation

The LG Cascade Control Unit offers an integrated installation solution. With built-in sensors and Modbus functionality, it eliminates the need for additional modules, while simplified wiring allows for easy and streamlined system integration.

LG Cascade Control Unit is shown positioned in virtual space

The 3D image of expansive multi-housing complex displaying R32 Monobloc 51kW structural integration.

Optimized Operation

It supports optimized runtime control, defrost operation, and backup functionality in emergency situations, providing reliable heating performance. 1), 2)

Runtime Control

It tracks operating hours and evenly distributes runtime to optimize system performance, reduce load, and maintain stable operation.

Defrost Operation

Outdoor units perform Defrost Operation sequentially one by one, providing stable operation throughout the system.

Emergency Operation

When an outdoor unit suddenly encounters an error, other outdoor units perform backup operations to maintain system functionality.

1) If individual outdoor unit fails to receive the permission signal from cascade control unit for 30 minutes, it will enter forced defrost operation.

2) Considering the case that Cascade Control Unit itself has an error, an emergency operation function would be provided in which the outdoor units operate independently.

Smart Remote Control

LG Cascade Control enables remote system management via LG BECON cloud for remote configuration and allows monitoring of all connected outdoor units through LGMV.

Installer holds tablet controlling system using LG BECON cloud management platform.

Installer holds tablet controlling system using LG BECON cloud management platform.

* LG BECON cloud will be available in late 2025.

LG Cascade Control Unit is mounted on wall showing installation setup.

LG Cascade Control Unit is mounted on wall showing installation setup.

Explore the Product Lineup

Find the LG Cascade Control Unit that best suits your space and needs.

FAQ

Q.

Is Cascade System configuration supported with the R32 Monobloc 51kW?

A.

No, the R32 Monobloc 51kW does not support Cascade System configuration, as this system is only available with the R290 Monobloc model.

Q.

Is it possible to configure a Cascade System with different outdoor unit capacities?

A.

All outdoor units connected to Cascade Control Unit must be configured with models of the same capacity.

Q.

What is the maximum outlet water temperature?

A.

The maximum outlet water temperature of LG R290 Monobloc is 75℃, and the inlet water temperature at this time is 65℃. (ΔT is 10℃) In case of LG R290 Monobloc, if it is set to 75℃, the flow rate is reduced by half, and it doubles ΔT compared to the general ΔT of 5℃. However, in a cascade system, since it is not easy to control the flow rate of each unit, the flow rate is always fixed and operated based on ΔT of 5℃, and accordingly, the maximum outlet temperature is limited to 70℃.

Q.

If some products are set to heating and the rest are set to hot water, is it possible to operate heating and hot water at the same time?

A.

Although some units are designated for heating and remaining units are designated for hot water, their simultaneous operation of heating and hot water by heat pump cycle is currently impossible, and this function will be available from Nov. of 2025. Therefore, until then, we recommend configuring two Cascade Systems by separating the heating and hot water systems.

Q.

Should LGMV monitoring be performed on individual units?

A.

LGMV can be connected directly to a cascade control unit rather than to individual outdoor units, providing a monitoring function for all connected outdoor units.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight