THERMA V Cascade Control Unit

Why LG Cascade Control Unit
Seamless Scalability
LG Cascade Control Unit offers flexible scalability by adding or removing AWHP units based on thermal needs. Adapt your heating system easily to suit changing load demands and environments.
Integrated Installation
The LG Cascade Control Unit offers an integrated installation solution. With built-in sensors and Modbus functionality, it eliminates the need for additional modules, while simplified wiring allows for easy and streamlined system integration.
Optimized Operation
It supports optimized runtime control, defrost operation, and backup functionality in emergency situations, providing reliable heating performance. 1), 2)
Runtime Control
It tracks operating hours and evenly distributes runtime to optimize system performance, reduce load, and maintain stable operation.
Defrost Operation
Outdoor units perform Defrost Operation sequentially one by one, providing stable operation throughout the system.
Emergency Operation
When an outdoor unit suddenly encounters an error, other outdoor units perform backup operations to maintain system functionality.
1) If individual outdoor unit fails to receive the permission signal from cascade control unit for 30 minutes, it will enter forced defrost operation.
2) Considering the case that Cascade Control Unit itself has an error, an emergency operation function would be provided in which the outdoor units operate independently.
Smart Remote Control
LG Cascade Control enables remote system management via LG BECON cloud for remote configuration and allows monitoring of all connected outdoor units through LGMV.
* LG BECON cloud will be available in late 2025.
FAQ
Is Cascade System configuration supported with the R32 Monobloc 51kW?
No, the R32 Monobloc 51kW does not support Cascade System configuration, as this system is only available with the R290 Monobloc model.
Is it possible to configure a Cascade System with different outdoor unit capacities?
All outdoor units connected to Cascade Control Unit must be configured with models of the same capacity.
What is the maximum outlet water temperature?
The maximum outlet water temperature of LG R290 Monobloc is 75℃, and the inlet water temperature at this time is 65℃. (ΔT is 10℃) In case of LG R290 Monobloc, if it is set to 75℃, the flow rate is reduced by half, and it doubles ΔT compared to the general ΔT of 5℃. However, in a cascade system, since it is not easy to control the flow rate of each unit, the flow rate is always fixed and operated based on ΔT of 5℃, and accordingly, the maximum outlet temperature is limited to 70℃.
If some products are set to heating and the rest are set to hot water, is it possible to operate heating and hot water at the same time?
Although some units are designated for heating and remaining units are designated for hot water, their simultaneous operation of heating and hot water by heat pump cycle is currently impossible, and this function will be available from Nov. of 2025. Therefore, until then, we recommend configuring two Cascade Systems by separating the heating and hot water systems.
Should LGMV monitoring be performed on individual units?
LGMV can be connected directly to a cascade control unit rather than to individual outdoor units, providing a monitoring function for all connected outdoor units.