Two LG R32 Monobloc 51kW units shown from different angles against a bright virtual background.

THERMA V R32 Monobloc 51kW

Product Certification

KEYMARK certification mark is displayed.

2025.05.21~2035.05.31

Supporting for Pan-Europe including France(NF-PAC) Performance Certified by Keymark Rules

EHPA certification mark is displayed.

2025.05.27~2028.04.14

Supporting for Austria, Germany & Switzerland EHPA Quality Regulation Certified

EUROVENT certification mark is displayed. Performance Certified by Eurovent Certita Rules

2025.06.11~2025.11.30

Supporting for Pan-Europe Performance Certified by Eurovent Certita Rules

SG Ready certification mark is displayed.

2025.08.09~2025.12.31

Supporting for DACH registration SG Ready Function Certified

Why LG R32 Monobloc 51kW

Large Capcity Heating

Reliable Performance

Easy Maintenance with

Simplified Structure

Smart Remote Control

Large Capcity Heating

Delivering up to 51kW of heating power, the R32 Monobloc 51kW is optimized for high-load heating applications in multi-family housing and commercial facilities.

The 3D image of expansive multi-housing complex displaying R32 Monobloc 51kW structural integration.

Reliable Performance

LG THERMA V Monobloc 51kW supports both heating and cooling. Heating operates from -25°C to 35°C with 25–60°C hot water, maintaining 100% performance down to -10°C. Cooling runs from 10°C to 48°C with 5–27°C chilled water.

Easy Maintenance with Simplified Structure

The plug-and-play design eliminates on-site refrigerant piping and simplifies hydraulic and electrical connections. With fewer failure points and a single-unit setup, it streamlines installation, maintenance, and monitoring for limited spaces.

LG R32 Monobloc 51kW positioned in large building space with installation diagram shown on the right.

Smart Remote Control

It provides remote control and monitoring through BECON cloud. Installers can easily configure settings, diagnose faults, and receive real-time alerts, enabling convenient management beyond basic temperature control.

Installer holds tablet controlling LG R32 Monobloc 51kW through BECON cloud management system.

* LG BECON cloud will be available in late 2025.

LG R32 Monobloc 51kW placed in outdoor space with structural pillar visible in the background.

Explore the Product Lineup

Find the LG Monobloc model that best suits your space and needs.

FAQ

Q.

Why Monobloc 51kW?

A.

The LG R32 Monobloc 51kW integrates advanced technologies for superior performance and efficiency with R32 refrigerant and the EU's ErP-energy label by European Commision.* With a wide operating range, it delivers reliable performance across diverse environments.

* The ErP Energy Label is certified by the European Commission on April 14, 2025

Q.

What are the differences between LG Monobloc 51kW and other heating products?

A.

The LG Monobloc 51kW stands out with its large 51kW heating capacity, despite a compact 1.39 m² footprint and lightweight 335 kg design—enabling easier installation and efficient use of space. Also, Its water-piping connection removes the need for on-site refrigerant work, allowing installation without certified personnel.

Q.

How energy-efficient is the LG Monobloc 51kW?

A.

The LG Monobloc 51kW is designed for outstanding energy efficiency, achieving A++ certification for space heating under the ErP Directive.* Additionally, it uses R32 refrigerant, which has a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than conventional refrigerants.

* The ErP Energy Label is certified by the European Commission on April 14, 2025.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

