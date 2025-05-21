THERMA V R32 Monobloc 51kW

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Product Certification
2025.05.21~2035.05.31
Supporting for Pan-Europe including France(NF-PAC) Performance Certified by Keymark Rules
2025.05.27~2028.04.14
Supporting for Austria, Germany & Switzerland EHPA Quality Regulation Certified
2025.06.11~2025.11.30
Supporting for Pan-Europe Performance Certified by Eurovent Certita Rules
2025.08.09~2025.12.31
Supporting for DACH registration SG Ready Function Certified
Why LG R32 Monobloc 51kW
Large Capcity Heating
Delivering up to 51kW of heating power, the R32 Monobloc 51kW is optimized for high-load heating applications in multi-family housing and commercial facilities.
Reliable Performance
LG THERMA V Monobloc 51kW supports both heating and cooling. Heating operates from -25°C to 35°C with 25–60°C hot water, maintaining 100% performance down to -10°C. Cooling runs from 10°C to 48°C with 5–27°C chilled water.
Easy Maintenance with Simplified Structure
The plug-and-play design eliminates on-site refrigerant piping and simplifies hydraulic and electrical connections. With fewer failure points and a single-unit setup, it streamlines installation, maintenance, and monitoring for limited spaces.
Smart Remote Control
It provides remote control and monitoring through BECON cloud. Installers can easily configure settings, diagnose faults, and receive real-time alerts, enabling convenient management beyond basic temperature control.
* LG BECON cloud will be available in late 2025.
FAQ
Why Monobloc 51kW?
The LG R32 Monobloc 51kW integrates advanced technologies for superior performance and efficiency with R32 refrigerant and the EU's ErP-energy label by European Commision.* With a wide operating range, it delivers reliable performance across diverse environments.
* The ErP Energy Label is certified by the European Commission on April 14, 2025
What are the differences between LG Monobloc 51kW and other heating products?
The LG Monobloc 51kW stands out with its large 51kW heating capacity, despite a compact 1.39 m² footprint and lightweight 335 kg design—enabling easier installation and efficient use of space. Also, Its water-piping connection removes the need for on-site refrigerant work, allowing installation without certified personnel.
How energy-efficient is the LG Monobloc 51kW?
The LG Monobloc 51kW is designed for outstanding energy efficiency, achieving A++ certification for space heating under the ErP Directive.* Additionally, it uses R32 refrigerant, which has a significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) than conventional refrigerants.
* The ErP Energy Label is certified by the European Commission on April 14, 2025.