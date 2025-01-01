About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V WATER 5

LG MULTI V WATER 5 is a water source cooling system for a highly efficient, economical operation.

This compact and lightweight outdoor unit allows flexible installation.

In the mechanical room, an intricate black and red piping network weaves around two LG Multi V units installed on the side wall.

MULTI V WATER 5

Highly efficient & economical water source system with flexible installation space

FeaturesSolution ApplicationLine Up
Bar graphs compare the older model with LG MULTI V WATER 5. LG unit shows lower power input (left) and higher efficiency (right).

Economical & Highly Efficient System

Adopting a water source cooling method, MULTI V WATER 5

optimizes performance and ensures heat exchange

performance for high-rise buildings, thus allowing electrical-savings.

LG 5th generation inverter compressor features a black-covered bottom and metallic central parts with a spiral pattern.

LG’s 5th Generation Inverter Compressor

MULTI V WATER 5 has high efficiency inverter scroll compressor

with frequency range from 20Hz to 150Hz.

It improves performance with low vibration and reduced noise.

Extended Compressor Speed

Rapid operation response increases part load efficiency.

Smart Oil Management

Oil recovery occurs only when required and this enhances compressor reliability and user comfort.

HiPOR™

Energy loss is eliminated by returning oil directly to the compressor for increased efficiency.

Variable Water Flow Control (Optional)

The first image shows LG MULTI V WATER 5 at full water flow, and the second image shows it at 25% with a clear speed difference in propeller rotation.

LG 5th generation inverter compressor features a black-covered bottom and metallic central parts with a spiral pattern.

High Efficiency Regardless of External Conditions

Highly efficient & economical water source system with flexible installation space.

Three white circles from left to right depict outlines of a large-scale office, commercial building, and a luxurious residential at their centers.

MULTI V WATER 5 is an Applicable Solution for

MULTI V WATER 5 Line Up

LG MULTI V Water 5 lineup chart includes Multi V Water 5 Heat Pump, and Heat Recovery unit detailing model name, appearance, and HP.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

