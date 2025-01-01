About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Contact us

MULTI V M

LG MULTI V M is a modular type VRF solution that enables flexible installations for easy maintenance and aesthetical interior space. The split modules' highly efficient system saves both energy and space.

Luxury boutique exterior with sand-colored tiles and dual show windows flanking the door. Two LG Multi V M units sit at the lower left.

MULTI V M

Freedom of design makes service easy

FeaturesSolution Application
Shop comparison, left has conventional outdoor unit, right features LG Multi V M. Right shop tucks compact compressor indoors.

Modular Type VRF for Flexible Installation

MULTI V "M" represents modular type VRF which splits outside unit into compressor and heat exchanger modules to allow indoor installation, especially at hidden corners within interior spaces. It is efficient for markets where outdoor units should be installed inside or buildings with roof that is difficult to secure outdoor space.

Two cases of the black and metallic, rectangular LG Heat Exchanger module, and the white, rectangular LG Compressor module have been installed.

Increased Freedom of Design

Additional structure installation or ceiling construction isn't required due to improved freedom of design. This makes replacement of the compressor easier, making the service and maintenance of products handy. Moreover, split module provide low noise operation in comparison to the integrated type.

The connection diagram between the LG Heat Exchanger modules, the Compressor module, and four indoor units is indicated by a red arrow.

Flexible Combination & Long Pipe Distance

MULTI V M allows up to 10 indoor units connection that can operate separately. The maximum distance between compressor module and heat exchanger module is 30m, while the maximum distance between indoor module and compressor module reaches up to 70m, enabling flexible installation conditions with split modules.

Quiet Operation

Low sound level of both compressor module and heat exchanger

module can make outdoor units to be installed and operated inside.

Semicircle noise level bar marked 'low' to 'high'. Displays three average noises to its left: a library, MULTI V M, and conversation.

High Efficiency

World class high efficiency allows MULTI V M to save much more energy.

LG's R1 Compressor

MULTI V M ensures world class energy efficiency with innovative technologies such as LG's R1 compressor.

Smart Load Control

Refrigerant temperature is automatically adjusted according to the outside temperature in order to save operational energy.

Wide Louver Plus Fin

Wide Louver Plus fin technology increases efficiency and heating performance compared to conventional fin.

From left to right, there are three white circles, each containing an outline of a small-sized office, retail shops, and a hospital at their centers.

MULTI V M is an Applicable Solution for

