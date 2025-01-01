About Cookies on This Site

HVAC
Contact us
LG Centrifugal Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

Centrifugal Chiller

The LG Centrifugal Chiller provides an efficient and reliable cooling solution

by utilizing a two-stage compressor system.

 
What is Centrifugal ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is LG Centrifugal Chiller

LG Centrifugal Chiller shown with USPs: Refrigerant, Efficient Cooling, Reliable Operation, and Flexible Solution.

Centrifugal Chiller

The LG Centrifugal Chiller offers a cooling solution not only R-134a but also low GWP R-513A refrigerant​. With LG’s technologies such as the two-stage compressor and second Inlet Guide Vane (2nd IGV), it delivers both high efficiency and reliable performance.

Efficient Cooling with Two-stage Compressor

The optimized two-stage compression cycle of the Centrifugal Chiller delivers improved energy and operational efficiency compared to a one-stage compressor chiller.1)

LG Centrifugal Chiller with emphasized two-stage compressor and impeller, highlighting efficient cooling performance.

1) The LG Two-Stage Compressor increases energy efficiency by 10-13% at full load conditions, and over 24% at partial load conditions compared to the single-stage compressor.

Reliable Operation

LG Centrifugal Chiller features a 2nd Inlet Guide Vane(2nd IGV) in its compressor, designed to reduce surge and support consistent, reliable performance.

Graph showing inlet guide vane operation range and variable diffuser range with operating line.

Low GWP R-513A Refrigerant

The LG Centrifugal Chiller uses R-513A refrigerant, which has a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 573 compared to R-134a. It is also non-flammable and has lower toxicity.

This is a video showing a bar graph comparing the GWP values of R-513A and R-134a.

The Optimal and Flexible Solutions

LG Centrifugal Chiller offers options like Ice Thermal Storage, which produces ice at night and cools during the day to optimize energy consumption.

LG Centrifugal Chiller on cold surface, with ice icon on the left and heat pump icon on the right.

LG Centrifugal Chiller Lineup

The Centrifugal Chiller range is 200 - 3000 with 1 comp and 1000 - 5000 with 2 comp.

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Centrifugal Chiller

A.

(1) Lineup

- 200 ~ 3,000usRT (1 Comp.)

- 1,000 ~ 5,000usRT (2 Comp.)

 

(2) Refrigerant

- Refrigerant Options : R-134a or R-513A

 

(3) Key Features

- Efficient cooling with two-stage compressor

- Reliable operation with 2nd IGV(Inlet Guide Vane)

- Low GWP R-513A refrigerant

- Optimal and Flexible solution with heat pump and ice thermal storage

 

Q.

Why LG Centrifugal Chiller?

A.

The LG Centrifugal Chiller offers a cooling solution not only R-134a but also low GWP R-513A refrigerant​. Featuring LG’s two-stage compressor and second Inlet Guide Vane (2nd IGV), it enhances energy efficiency and offers stable operation across varying load conditions.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Centrifugal Chiller is used in factories, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings to provide cooling or heating.

Q.

Which refrigerant is the LG Centrifugal Chiller optimized for?

A.

The Chiller is primarily optimized for not only R-134a refrigerant but also low Global Warming Potential R-513A which is type of blend refrigerant​.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

