Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the ice produced overnight.

FeaturesLine Up
The central-top LG Chiller unit is linked via blue arrows to ice cubes on the lower left and building outlines on the lower right.

Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

Ice Thermal Storage is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the frozen ice produced over the night. This can be combined with centrifugal chillers to form an optimal system.

Two graphs plot 'conventional' and 'storage' against 24 hours. A red-shaded arch on the right graph touts the LG chiller's superior efficiency.

Easy and Efficient Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller

It operates the Chiller at night time, freezes the ice, stores it in the thermal storage tank, and dissolves it during the daytime to provide cooling to the building. Its operational cost is reduced by utilizing the benefit of reduced electricity tariff cost at night time and peak load in summer season.

Inside view of a high-efficiency two-stage compressor, the following graph shows energy efficiency improvement over a one-stage compressor.

High Efficiency Two-stage Compressor

Centrifugal Chiller is able to achieve high efficiency through Two-stage Compressor. With optimized Two-stage compression cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs have been reduced as compared to the conventional One-stage Centrifugal Chiller.

Variable Diffuser

Excellent partial load systems can save cost and maximize energy efficiency at low loads.

Stable Operation

Provides wider operation range at a low-load conditions and prevents stall from discharge gas for stable operation.

Optimized Central Control

Control Solutions such as ACP and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote monitoring and remote management of various HVAC models installed someplace else.

Learn more
LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller lineup chart includes Ice Thermal Storage Chiller, detailing model name, and usRT.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller lineup chart includes Ice Thermal Storage Chiller, detailing model name, and usRT.

Ice Thermal Storage Centrifugal Chiller Line Up

