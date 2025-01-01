About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us
LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

R-1233zd Oil-free Inveter Chiller

LG's advanced & next generation chiller with R-1233zd refrigerant, including lower GWP and reliable operation.

What is R-1233zd ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller

LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller in a sleek, industrial silver-toned virtual space.

LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller in a sleek, industrial silver-toned virtual space.

Advanced Solution with Next-Generation Refrigerant

Easy Maintenance with Simplified Piping

With its oil-free system, the R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller offers easy maintenance.

Highly Efficient Operation

Enhanced performance with reduced refrigerant consumption through the falling film evaporator.¹⁾

Reliable Technology

Stable operation delivered through innovative machine learning²⁾, magnetic bearings, and fast recovery systems.

Next Generation Refrigerant

The HFO R-1233zd refrigerant for lower GWP, non-flammable, lower toxicity.

1) The refrigerant charge for the R-1233zd 500RT and R-134a 500RT Centrifugal Chillers is specified in the product documentation. The R-1233zd 500RT model uses 25% of the total refrigerant charge. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.

2) It is designed to detect and prevent surges in the chiller system. The control algorithm has been developed and its performance validated through internal testing.

Easy Maintenance with Simplified Piping

The oil-free system eliminates the need for maintenance or replacement of oil-related piping & components, helping to simplify system management and lower overall maintenance requirements.

Interlocking internal gears visualizing LG’s oil-free system in motion.

Highly Efficient Operation

Unlike flooded evaporators, falling film types drip refrigerant from distributors over stacked tubes, ensuring direct contact with each tube for greater efficiency with less refrigerant.³⁾

Falling Film refrigerant spraying with text indicating “Refrigerant charge 25%”.

3) The refrigerant charge for the R-1233zd 500RT and R-134a 500RT Centrifugal Chillers is specified in the product documentation. The R-1233zd 500RT model uses 25% of the total refrigerant charge. Actual performance may vary depending on operating conditions.

Reliable Technology

The LG R-1233zd Chiller helps to reduce surges through machine learning-based continuous operation and has increased product reliability through magnetic bearing technology. It can maintain control even during power outages via Online UPS and perform quick recovery 4),5)

4) It is designed to detect and prevent surges in the chiller system. The control algorithm has been developed and its performance validated through internal testing.

5) Based on internal testing, a 4.5% improvement in efficiency was observed as a result of reduced mechanical friction loss. It may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

Next-Generation R-1233zd Refrigerant

The high-safety R-1233zd refrigerant reduces operation costs through its ultra-low GWP(Global Warming Potential) of 1, absence of flame propagation, low toxicity levels, and improved Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV). 6), 7)

GWP comparison showing R-1233zd labeled with a GWP of 1 and R-134a labeled with a much higher GWP of 1300.

6) The refrigerant is classified and approved under ASHRAE standards.

7) Tested in November 2023 with the R-1233zd 700RT Centrifugal Chiller(DCWFLCD) with calibrated equipment based on AHRI’s IPLV standards. (IPLV 12.1) Tested in April 2020 with the R-134a 700RT Centrifugal Chiller (RCWFLCP, IPLV 10.6)

LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller Lineup

LG Oil-free Inverter Chiller lineup showing capacity ranges. 1 compressor (400–1,000 usRT) and 2 compressor (800–2,000 usRT).

LG Oil-free Inverter Chiller lineup showing capacity ranges. 1 compressor (400–1,000 usRT) and 2 compressor (800–2,000 usRT).

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

* It may vary cooling capacity depending on voltage.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller?

A.

(1) Lineup
- 400usRT ~ 2000usRT (1 Comp.)
- 800usRT ~ 4,000usRT (2 Comp.)

 

(2) Refrigerant - Refrigerant Option : R-1233zd

 

(3) Key Features
- Easy maintenance with simplified piping & oil-free system
- Highly efficient operation with falling film type evaporator
- Reliable technology with machine learning-based continuous operation, magnetic bearing, and online UPS
- Next generation R-1233zd refrigerant

Q.

Why LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller?

A.

The LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller is one of the eco-conscious chiller product, offering efficient building cooling through advanced technologies such as Magnetic Bearing, a BMS system, an Oil-free System, and a Falling Film Type Evaporator.

Q.

What are the differences between R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller and other centrifugal chillers?

A.

The LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller stands apart from other centrifugal chillers by utilizing next-generation refrigerants(R-1233zd). Also, many of the technologies applied to other products, such as oil-free systems and magnetic bearings, are also featured in the LG R-1233zd Oil-free Inverter Chiller.

Q.

Which is better R-134a vs R-1233zd?

A.

R-134a refrigerant is low in toxicity, non-flammable, and has an A1 safety grade. However, it has a high Global Warming Potential (GWP) and a low Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV). In contrast, R-1233zd offers similar safety features, with a GWP of 1 and a higher IPLV than R-134a, enabling more efficient operation.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight