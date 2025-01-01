About Cookies on This Site

An LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is placed on a rooftop with a clear sky and soft sunlight in the background.

Air-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller provides a reliable and compact cooling solution with corrosion-resistant heat exchanger.

What is Air-cooled Screw ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is Air-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller shown in a virtual space with four key features summarized.

Air-cooled Screw Chiller

It is coated with Black Fin technology, providing enhanced corrosion protection. Additionally, it offers convenience in installation and operation through reduced weight and efficient installation space.

Corrosion Resistance

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller is equipped with a Black Fin Heat Exchanger. The Black Fin consists of complex resin and is applied for strong protection in corrosive environments. It also offers the Blygold coating option for longer life span.

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller on black background with an enlarged Black Fin layer overlaid to highlight durability.

* Additional Blygold Coating Option is available for more enhanced corrosion resistance.

Highly Efficient Operation

Falling Film Type

Unlike flooded evaporators, falling film types drip refrigerant from distributors over stacked tubes, providing direct contact with each tube for greater efficiency with less refrigerant.

Highly Reliable Technology

Back Up Operation

The LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller offers continuous operation through an automatic emergency backup if an issue occurs in one compressor or cycle. This enhances system reliability and provides stable performance.

Oil Recovery System

During high-speed rotation of the compressor, the supplied oil is recovered through a three-stage separation system. The three-stage oil recovery system minimizes the amount of oil during refrigerant circulation, improving cooling efficiency. Continuous oil supply and recovery prevents oil shortage.

* Back Up Operation function is available for over 2 compressor models.

Convenient Installation & Control

Reduced Weight & Size

The Air-cooled Screw Chiller utilizes installation area efficiently and features a reduced weight design.

New Chiller Controller

The 15” large touched screen has improved visibility, operability. Also it supports various functions such as run history, information, scheduling, and report functions. 1)

1) Depending on the model, the New Chiller Controller may not be applicable.
* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller Lineup

The LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller is presented in three lineups, each with its capacity.

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller lineup displayed with capacities.

* The above range is based on data center condition EWT28 ℃ LWT20 ℃ OAT40℃.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller?

A.

(1) Lineup
[AHRI 551/591 Condition]
- R134a Fin&Tube Constant Speed 50Hz: 80 ~ 500usRT
- R134a Fin&Tube Constant Speed 60Hz: 70 ~ 510usRT
- R134a Fin&Tube VSD: 100 ~ 510usRT
- R513A MCHX VSD : 110 ~ 570usRT

 

[EWT28℃ LWT20℃ ODT:40℃ Condition]
- R513A MCHX Free Cooling : 150 ~ 470usRT

 

(2) Refrigerant
- Refrigerant Option : R-134a or R-513A Refrigerant

 

(3) Key Features
- Highly efficient operation with falling film type evaporator
- Highly reliable technology with back up operation and oil recovery system
- Conveninent installation & control with reduced size and new chiller controller

Q.

Why LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller?

A.

The LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller offers a reliable and efficient cooling solution equipped with LG’s technologies, such as the oil recovery System, black fin and backup operation.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Air-cooled Screw Chiller is used in factories, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings to provide cooling.

Q.

Which refrigerant is the LG Air-cooled Screw Chiller optimized for?

A.

R134a, a type of HFC refrigerant, offers a zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to R22. The chiller also has R-513A blended refrigerant models. Please contact LG to get more details of R-513A models.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

