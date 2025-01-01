About Cookies on This Site

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type placed in a light gray virtual space.

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type placed in a light gray virtual space.

Absorption Chiller Steam Type

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type provides efficient cooling by utilizing steam as an alternative to electricity.

What is Absorption Chiller Steam TypeKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is Absorption Chiller Steam Type

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type refrigeration cycle diagram is displayed.

Steam Type

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type receives heat from nearby thermal power plants and uses it instead of electricity to provide cooling. This makes it suitable for areas with limited electrical supply and enables more efficient operation.

New Chiller Controller

The 15” large touch screen enhances visibility and operability, supporting functions such as run history, system information, scheduling, and reporting. This interface is also available for the Absorption Chiller.

The Installer looks at and attempts to touch the LG Chiller Controller interface.

The Installer looks at and attempts to touch the LG Chiller Controller interface.

High Energy Efficiency

The Absorption Chiller Steam Type enables efficient and cost-effective operation, with its improved Part Load Efficiency (IPLV). It achieves an IPLV of 1.51, delivering enhanced operational performance.

The Product shows IPLV 1.51 rating with refrigeration efficiency graph displayed.

The Product shows IPLV 1.51 rating with refrigeration efficiency graph displayed.

* Compared to the LG WCSS Series with an IPLV of 1.25, based on the KS B 6271 Standard. The value was measured under cooling water conditions with a chilled water outlet temperature of 7°C.

Reliable & Stable Operation

Absorbent Concentration Control

Equipped with self-diagnostic and safety controls, the Absorption Chiller Steam Type monitors absorbent concentration using key temperature indicators. When levels exceed the set threshold, it engages inlet heat control and crystallization prevention.

Gravity Loading Dropping Type

Unlike Spray Nozzle Type, Gravity Loading Dropping Type drip refrigerant over tubes using tray and distributor. It eliminates the risk of sludge buildup in the holes. And it also does not require a spray pump, Allowing for simpler and more stable operation.

Convenient Maintenance

3 Sectional Partition

The LG Absorption Chiller is designed with a multi-sectional structure, making it easier to transport and maintain. Its modular design allows it to pass through narrow or confined building spaces, providing installation even in tight environments. 1)

Easy Piping Cleaning

When pipe cleaning is needed, simply opening the water box cover is sufficient. With this simplified structure, maintenance is easier and requires no additional disassembly or insulation work. The Water Box enables convenient access for maintenance and cleaning of the heat exchange tubes.

1) It may vary depending on the usage environment.

Applications in Industries

LG Absorption Chiller delivers high-performance cooling for various industries for commercial building, shopping mall.

Multiple LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type units are displayed.

Multiple LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type units are displayed.

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type Lineup

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type lineup ranges from 100 to 2,500 usRT.

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type lineup ranges from 100 to 2,500 usRT.

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type?

A.

(1) Lineup
- 100 ~ 2,500usRT

 

(2) Key Features
- Conveninent installation & control with reduced size and new chiller controller

- High energy efficiency
- Reliable and stable operation with absorbent concentration control, falling film type evaporator
- Convenient maintenance with 3 sectional partition and easy piping cleaning

Q.

Why LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type?

A.

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type utilizes steam from nearby thermal power plants as its primary energy source, replacing electricity for cooling operations.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

LG Absorption Chiller Steam Type is used in commercial buildings, shopping malls to provide cooling. It is especially effective in locations with limited or unreliable electrical supply.

Q.

Does it have features to prevent crystallization, freezing, or leakage?

A.

Yes, LG Absorption Chiller is equipped with features that provide reliable and stable operation. In particular, it prevents crystallization, freezing, and leakage through absorbent concentration control, enabling continuous and consistent performance.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

