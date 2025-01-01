About Cookies on This Site

Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller

The LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller operates on an oil-free system, enabling simplified piping for easy maintenance and efficient performance.

What is Oil-free Centrifugal ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller

The LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller incorporates an oil-free system, two-stage compressor, magnetic bearing, and various LG technologies to deliver a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

The LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller incorporates an oil-free system, two-stage compressor, magnetic bearing, and various LG technologies to deliver a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

Enhanced Part-Load Efficiency

Frequency control allows precise speed adjustment down to 0.1Hz, improving part-load efficiency by 51% over fixed-speed models and reducing energy and operating efficiency.1), 2)

1) Tested at 25% part load, based on Oil-free Centrifugal 500RT unit in AHRI condition.

2) It may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

Reliable Operation with Magnetic Bearing

LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller is equipped with non-contact Magnetic Bearing technology, no lubrication loss and enhancing efficiency. Additionally, the built-in online UPS provides stable operation even during power outages.3), 4)

3) Based on internal testing, a 4.5% improvement in efficiency was observed as a result of reduced mechanical friction loss.

4) External testing has confirmed that applying magnetic bearing technology results in a 36% reduction in annual operating costs compared to a single-compressor centrifugal chiller.

Low GWP R-513A Refrigerant

The LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller uses R-513A refrigerant, which has a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 573 compared to R-134a. It is also non-flammable and has lower toxicity.

Easy Maintenance with Simplified Piping

The simplified piping of the LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller removes the need for oil and filter changes, making maintenance more efficient.

LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller Lineup

The Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller range is 200 - 1100 with 1 comp and 400 - 2200 with 2 comp.

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller

A.

(1) Lineup
- 200 ~ 1,100usRT (1 Comp.)
- 400 ~ 2,200usRT (2 Comp.)

(2) Refrigerant
- Refrigerant Options : R-134a or R-513A

(3) Key Features
- Enhanced part-load efficiency with frequency control
- Reliable operation with magnetic bearing and Online UPS
- Low GWP R-513A refrigerant
- Easy maintenance with simplified piping & oil-free system

Q.

Why LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller?

A.

The LG Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller features an oil-free system, two-stage compressor, magnetic bearing, and other advanced LG technologies to deliver a reliable and energy-efficient cooling solution. Its simplified piping eliminates the need for oil and filter replacements, enabling easier maintenance and providing stable, long-term operation.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Centrifugal Chiller is used in factories, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings to provide cooling or heating.

Q.

Which refrigerant is the LG Centrifugal Chiller optimized for?

A.

The Chiller is primarily optimized for not only R-134a refrigerant but also low Global Warming Potential R-513A which is type of blend refrigerant.

