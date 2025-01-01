About Cookies on This Site

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller is an efficient cooling technology that cools indoor spaces by melting ice produced during the night.

What is Ice Thermal Storage Screw ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller shown in a virtual space with four key features summarized.

Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller

It operates by freezing and storing ice in a tank overnight. During the day, the stored ice is melted to provide cooling. By utilizing electricity during off-peak night time hours, it helps reduce operating costs while delivering efficient cooling.

The Optimal and Flexible Solutions

LG Screw Chiller provides various utilizing options such as ice thermal storage. These options help provide efficient heating and cooling.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller on cold surface, with ice icon on the left and heat pump icon on the right.

Highly Efficient Operation

Falling Film Type

Unlike flooded evaporators, falling film types drip refrigerant from distributors over stacked tubes, providing direct contact with each tube for greater efficiency with less refrigerant.

Highly Reliable Technology

Back Up Operation

The LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller offers continuous operation through an automatic emergency backup if an issue occurs in one compressor or cycle. This enhances system reliability and provides stable performance.

Oil Recovery System

During high-speed rotation of the compressor, the supplied oil is recovered through a three-stage separation system. The three-stage oil recovery system minimizes the amount of oil during refrigerant circulation, improving cooling efficiency. Continuous oil supply and recovery prevents oil shortage.

* Back Up Operation function is available for over 2 compressor models.

Convenient Installation & Control

Reduced Weight & Size

The Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller utilizes installation area efficiently and features a reduced weight design.

New Chiller Controller

The 15” large touched screen has improved visibility, operability. Also it supports various functions such as run history, information, scheduling, and report functions. 1)

1) Depending on the model, the New Chiller Controller may not be applicable.

* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller Lineup

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller lineup shown: 50–230usRT (50Hz), 70–290usRT (60Hz).

* Glycol Water(EG30%): -1/-4.5℃ Cooing water: 32/37℃ Condition

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller

A.

(1) Lineup
- Ice Thermal Water-cooled Screw Chiller 50 Hz : 50 ~ 230usRT
- Ice Thermal Water-cooled Screw Chiller 60 Hz : 70 ~ 290usRT

 

(2) Refrigerant
- Refrigerant Option : R-134a

 

(3) Key Features
- Optimal and Flexible solution with heat pump and ice thermal storage
- Highly efficient operation with falling film type evaporator
- Highly reliable technology with back up operation and oil recovery system
- Conveninent installation & control with reduced size and new chiller controller

Q.

Why LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller?

A.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller helps reduce operating costs while providing efficient operation. It produces ice at night, when electricity rates are lower, and uses the stored ice during the day to deliver cooling efficiently.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller is used in factories, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings to provide cooling.

Q.

Is the LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller completely different from the Water-cooled Screw Chiller?

A.

No, it is fundamentally based on the Water-cooled Screw Chiller but equipped with an additional Ice Thermal Storage function. This feature offers more efficient operation and lower operating costs.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

