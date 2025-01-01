About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us
LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller placed in a light gray virtual space.

Water-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller offers compact cooling solution with high-performance screw compressor and reliable technologies.

What is Water-cooled Screw ChillerKey FeaturesProduct LineupFAQ

What is Water-cooled Screw Chiller

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller shown in a virtual space with four key features summarized.

Water-cooled Screw Chiller

It is a specially designed cooling unit that can work efficiently even in an various environment. It offers efficient cooling with LG’s technologies such as falling film type evaporator and oil recovery system.

Highly Efficient Operation

Falling Film Type

Unlike flooded evaporators, falling film types drip refrigerant from distributors over stacked tubes, providing direct contact with each tube for greater efficiency with less refrigerant.

Highly Reliable Technology

Back Up Operation

The LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller offers continuous operation through an automatic emergency backup if an issue occurs in one compressor or cycle. This enhances system reliability and provides stable performance.

Oil Recovery System

During high-speed rotation of the compressor, the supplied oil is recovered through a three-stage separation system. The three-stage oil recovery system minimizes the amount of oil during refrigerant circulation, improving cooling efficiency. Continuous oil supply and recovery prevents oil shortage.

* Back Up Operation function is available for over 2 compressor models.

Convenient Installation & Control

Reduced Weight & Size

The 1 Compressor model utilizes installation area efficiently and features a reduced weight design.

New Chiller Controller

The 15” large touched screen has improved visibility, operability. Also it supports various functions such as run history, information, scheduling, and report functions. 1)

1) Depending on the model, the New Chiller Controller may not be applicable.

The Optimal and Flexible Solutions

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller provides various utilizing options such as heat pump, ice thermal storage. These options help provide efficient heating and cooling.

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller on cold surface, with ice icon on the left and heat pump icon on the right.

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller on cold surface, with ice icon on the left and heat pump icon on the right.

* Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller Lineup

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller lineup displayed with capacities: 90–350usRT (50Hz) and 60–410usRT (60Hz).

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller lineup displayed with capacities: 90–350usRT (50Hz) and 60–410usRT (60Hz).

* The above range is based on the nominal tonnage at AHRI condition.

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller lineup shown: 50–230usRT (50Hz), 70–290usRT (60Hz).

LG Ice Thermal Storage Screw Chiller lineup shown: 50–230usRT (50Hz), 70–290usRT (60Hz).

* Glycol Water(EG30%): -1/-4.5℃ Cooing water: 32/37℃ Condition

LG Screw Heat Pump lineup shown: 340–1,350usRT (50Hz), 310–1,630usRT (60Hz).

LG Screw Heat Pump lineup shown: 340–1,350usRT (50Hz), 310–1,630usRT (60Hz).

* Hot Water: 40/45℃ Heat Source: 12/7℃ condition
* Hot water outlet temperature up to 60℃.

FAQ

Q.

What are the lineup, refrigerant type, and features of LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller?

A.

(1) Lineup
- Water-cooled Screw Chiller 50Hz : 90 ~ 350usRT
- Water-cooled Screw Chiller 60Hz : 80 ~ 410usRT
- Ice Thermal Water-cooled Screw Chiller 50 Hz : 50 ~ 230usRT
- Ice Thermal Water-cooled Screw Chiller 60 Hz : 70 ~ 290usRT
- Screw Heat Pump 50Hz : 340 ~ 1350kW
- Screw Heat Pump 50Hz : 310 ~ 1630kW

 

(2) Refrigerant
- Refrigerant Option : R-134a

 

(3) Key Features
- Highly efficient operation with falling film type evaporator
- Highly reliable technology with back up operation and oil recovery system
- Conveninent installation & control with reduced size and new chiller controller
- Optimal and Flexible solution with heat pump and ice thermal storage

Q.

Why LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller?

A.

LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller offers the compact and efficient cooling solution through advanced technologies such as falling film type evaporator, oil recovery system. Also, It provides various utilizing options with heat pump and ice thermal storage.

Q.

Where is it usually used?

A.

The Water-cooled Screw Chiller is used in factories, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings to provide cooling or heating.

Q.

Which refrigerant is the LG Water-cooled Screw Chiller optimized for?

A.

The chiller is primarily optimized for R134a refrigerant. R134a, a type of HFC refrigerant, offers a zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to R22.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight