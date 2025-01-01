About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

THERMA V Monobloc

Displayed are two LG Therma V Monobloc outdoor units. A small rectangular one on the left and a larger two-stack unit on the right.

Displayed are two LG Therma V Monobloc outdoor units. A small rectangular one on the left and a larger two-stack unit on the right.

Why LG Monobloc

Reliable Heating for Cold Weather

Space-efficient All in One

LG ThinQ

Reliable Heating for Cold Weather

LG THERMA V Monobloc system features a wide continuous operating range down to -25℃, providing reliable and stable performance even in frigid climates. This offers a cozy and dependable heating experience for your comfort.

A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.

A woman is holding a cup and book while covered with the while the LG Therma V outdoor unit and a glowing red radiator adorn the right side.

Space-efficient All in One

Monobloc requires only water piping connections, eliminating the need for additional refrigerant piping work. This not only simplifies installation but also provides a space-efficient solution in limited interior space.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

LG Therma V outdoor unit on the house's side links to indoor space heaters and a water tank via red pipes, which also connect the tank to a bathtub.

* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight