About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contact us

THERMA V Hydrosplit

lg-hvac-air-to-water-heat-pumps-therma-v-hydrosplit-kv-m

lg-hvac-air-to-water-heat-pumps-therma-v-hydrosplit-kv-m

Why LG Hydrosplit

Simple & Safe Water Pipe

House Warm with Efficiency

LG ThinQ

Simple & Safe Water Pipe

LG THERMA V Hydrosplit ensures no risk of refrigerant leakage because outdoor and indoor unit are connected by water pipes while hermetically sealing refrigerant inside the outdoor unit. It also enables easier and quicker installation.

Diagram shows the hydro box linking the indoor and outdoor units with a water tank, whereas the right presents the integrated water tank connection.

Diagram shows the hydro box linking the indoor and outdoor units with a water tank, whereas the right presents the integrated water tank connection.

House Warm with Efficiency

The energy-efficient R1 compressor increases the performance of heating and hot water while reducing costs. Additionally, the Hydrosplit offers a stable hot water supply thanks to a wide operation range whether it's -25°C or 35°C.

A steamy bathtub situates left, flanked by the LG Therma V indoor unit at the center and LG Therma V double-stack outdoor unit to the right.

A steamy bathtub situates left, flanked by the LG Therma V indoor unit at the center and LG Therma V double-stack outdoor unit to the right.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

A steamy bathtub situates left, flanked by the LG Therma V indoor unit at the center and LG Therma V double-stack outdoor unit to the right.

A steamy bathtub situates left, flanked by the LG Therma V indoor unit at the center and LG Therma V double-stack outdoor unit to the right.

* Please note that a WiFi modem is required.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
white bg image

Resource download

Resource download
white bg image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
white bg image

Technical insight

Technical insight