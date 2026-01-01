Water Tanks

Domestic Hot Water(DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks can be connected to Air to Water Heat Pumps to store and deliver hot water reliably. They receive heated water from the heat pump, maintain it at stable high temperatures, and distribute it to the user. What you should consider before selecting and installing the product includes corrosion resistance, hygiene, water quality, efficient hot-water storage performance, and other essential factors.

LG offers high-performance, durable DHW and Buffer Tanks along with an Air to Water Heat Pump lineup like R290 Monobloc, Split, Hydrosplit, and Monobloc, providing a comprehensive heating solution.