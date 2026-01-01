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LG Water Tanks comprise Domestic Hot Water(DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks, which are designed for seamless utilization with Air to Water Heat Pumps. They provide an integrated hot water solution that supports efficient heating and a reliable hot water supply.