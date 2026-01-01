About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Water Tanks

LG Water Tanks comprise Domestic Hot Water(DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks, which are designed for seamless utilization with Air to Water Heat Pumps. They provide an integrated hot water solution that supports efficient heating and a reliable hot water supply.

An LG water tank is neatly installed in a sunlit interior, creating a clean, minimal atmosphere.

An LG water tank is neatly installed in a sunlit interior, creating a clean, minimal atmosphere.

Key features FAQs

LG integrated hot water solution with THERMA V

LG offers a comprehensive heating and hot water package featuring THERMA V heat pumps, stainless steel water heaters, and water tanks. The lineup includes Domestic Hot Water (DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks, which store and deliver hot water produced by the Air-to-Water Heat Pump system. DHW Tanks come in three types—standard, dual-coil, and a combined model with an integrated buffer—while Buffer Tanks stabilize water flow and temperature for steady performance. Together, these products create an integrated solution that improves comfort, durability, and efficiency.

A cutaway home shows THERMA V and a water tank connected, illustrating heating and hot water flow throughout the house.

A cutaway home shows THERMA V and a water tank connected, illustrating heating and hot water flow throughout the house.

Stable and consistent hot water performance

LG Domestic Hot Water (DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks provide a steady supply of hot water with large coils that support efficient heating performance. Water can be stored at 75°C, with capacity options up to 300 liters. Their performance is enabled by large-surface coil heat exchangers—offering as much as 3.1 m² of surface area in the 300-liter model—delivering faster heating and improved overall system efficiency.

A THERMA V outdoor unit and water tank are installed in a garage, supplying efficient heating and hot water.

A THERMA V outdoor unit and water tank are installed in a garage, supplying efficient heating and hot water.

Reliable water hygiene with durable stainless steel

Hygiene in hot water supply

AISI 444 stainless steel is a premium-grade material with enhanced corrosion resistance, helping maintain water hygiene by keeping the tank interior clean and safe. The use of special-alloy heater tubes such as SS Incoloy 825 or titanium further minimizes limescale and mineral buildup, providing long-term sanitary performance. Additionally, the system periodically heats water to high temperatures to support hygienic conditions in the tank and minimize the risk of harmful bacteria, such as Legionella.

Durability & reliability

Crafted from stainless steel and expertly manufactured in Norway under stric Nordic quality standards, the tank delivers superior corrosion resistance and durability compared to traditional enamel steel, supporting an extended lifecycle. LG tanks also feature a built-in thermostat that precisely controls water temperature, helping prevent overheating, and delivering dependable, consistent operation.

Flexibility & convenience

LG Domestic Hot Water Tanks and Buffer Tanks are made with stainless steel, offering advantages in installation and maintenance. They are over 40% lighter than traditional enameled steel models, making them easy to handle and install. The stainless-steel design also supports an extended product lifespan and reduces the need for regular sacrificial anode replacement, lowering maintenance effort and delivering long-lasting reliability.

A full LG water tank lineup is displayed, helping users choose the right model for their space and needs.

A full LG water tank lineup is displayed, helping users choose the right model for their space and needs.

Explore the Product Lineup

Find the LG DHW & Buffer Tank model that best suits your space and needs.

Explore the Product Lineup Contact us

FAQs

Q.

What is a Domestic Hot Water Tank and Buffer Tank

A.

Domestic Hot Water(DHW) Tanks and Buffer Tanks can be connected to Air to Water Heat Pumps to store and deliver hot water reliably. They receive heated water from the heat pump, maintain it at stable high temperatures, and distribute it to the user. What you should consider before selecting and installing the product includes corrosion resistance, hygiene, water quality, efficient hot-water storage performance, and other essential factors.

 

LG offers high-performance, durable DHW and Buffer Tanks along with an Air to Water Heat Pump lineup like R290 Monobloc, Split, Hydrosplit, and Monobloc, providing a comprehensive heating solution.

Q.

Why should you install a Domestic Hot Water Tank and a Buffer Tank?

A.

The primary benefit of installing a Domestic Hot Water(DHW) Tank and a Buffer Tank is their ability to store and maintain hot water at a stable temperature before supplying it when needed. A DHW tank is especially useful during peak usage periods, as it can deliver pre-heated water to prevent shortages. A Buffer Tank also maintains a steady water temperature, helping to provide consistent heating performance throughout the system.

 

In addition, both tanks improve the efficiency of Air to Water Heat Pumps. Without a tank, hot water cools quickly and must be reheated on demand, causing the heat pump and compressor to turn on and off frequently (short cycling). This reduces efficiency and can shorten component lifespan. By incorporating a tank, short cycling is minimized, system efficiency increases, and long-term reliability is improved.

Q.

Is the water in the Domestic Hot Water Tank and Buffer Tank clean?

A.

Yes. LG’s tanks are designed to keep water clean and hygienic. They use AISI 444 stainless steel, which provides strong corrosion resistance and prevents rust. In addition, special-alloy heater tubes such as SS Incoloy 825 help minimize mineral deposits caused by hard water.

 

The tanks also periodically heat water to high temperatures to help reduce harmful bacteria such as Legionella, providing a safe and reliable supply of clean hot water.

Q.

What capacity can Domestic Hot Water Tanks and Buffer Tanks store?

A.

The storage capacity varies by product. LG’s Domestic Hot Water Tanks are available in three sizes—200 liters, 250 liters, and 300 liters—across five model options. Buffer Tanks are available in two capacities: 60 liters and 100 liters, with two model options. Depending on the space available and the expected hot-water usage, you can select the capacity that best fits your installation needs.

"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

Connect with LG business

If you'd like to receive a quote for a product you're interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us