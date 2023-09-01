We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
At LG Electronics, sustainability is deeply ingrained in our corporate philosophy, influencing our decisions at all organizational levels. Our commitment to sustainability drives us to create energy-efficient products, such as our Therma V air-source renewable heating solution, and adopt eco-responsible practices, all in pursuit of reducing our environmental footprint and fostering a more environmentally conscious future. This philosophy extends to the videos we shoot to promote our products and services. As the second series of our #CareForWhereYouLive heat pump campaign, we produced the “New Horizon” campaign video with consideration for the same sustainability captured by the Therma V heat pump solution.