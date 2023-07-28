We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Choosing the proper air conditioning (AC) unit is imperative for maintaining a comfortable indoor environment. To make the best decision, it's important to understand the concept of British Thermal Units (BTUs) and how they impact the cooling capacity of an AC. In this article, we will define BTUs and their significance, debunk the misconception that a higher BTU number guarantees a better product, and guide you in selecting the ideal HVAC product for your space.