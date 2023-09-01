In the past, heat pumps had a reputation for being noisy. That is not the case for Therma V heat pump solutions. The outdoor units of both the Therma V R32 Split 4kW and 6kW models have sound pressure levels of 35dB(A) and 36dB(A) respectively at a distance of 5m. The Therma V R32 Monobloc S 9kW (3-Phase) also has a sound pressure level of 35dB(A) at 5m. No matter the installation environment or conditions, noise emissions will not be a limiting factor when it comes to where the outdoor unit will be installed. These noise emissions parameters make it easy to comply with sound pressure threshold regulations in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

As new regulations concerning environmental impact continue to be put in place and the market continues to rapidly change, the Therma V R32 Split 4/6kW and Therma V R32 Monobloc S 9kW heat pump solutions are reflecting the needs of consumers. Smaller capacity, better performance, eco-conscious operation, and lower noise emissions are providing consumers with what they need to stay compliant with local regulations and qualify for incentives from local governments. LG’s new Therma V solutions are becoming a must for developers, designers, installers, and homeowners.