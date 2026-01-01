About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A image showing two LG Therma V R290 Monobloc S outdoor heat pump units in a minimalist concrete interior.

A image showing two LG Therma V R290 Monobloc S outdoor heat pump units in a minimalist concrete interior.

THERMA V R290 Monobloc S

LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc S creates an optimal indoor environment with integrated heating, hot water, and cooling. Powered by R290 refrigerant, it delivers enhanced performance while maximizing energy efficiency. This high-efficiency air-to-water heat pump also features a compact design and easy installation via water piping.

Product Key feature FAQs

Product certification

An image of the Keymark certification logo

Keymark

An image of the EHPA Quality Label certification logo.

EHPA Quality Label

An image of the MID certification logo.

MID

An image of the SG Ready certification logo.

SG Ready

Reliable heating performance

LG R290 Monobloc S delivers reliable heating along with enhanced cooling performance.

It provides leaving water temperature of up to 75°C, maintains 100% heating capacity at -7°C,1) and operates heating down to -25°C, providing a warm and comfortable environment even in extremely cold conditions.

An image of a woman washing dishes at a kitchen sink with a graphic showing a maximum water temperature of 75°C.

An image of a woman washing dishes at a kitchen sink with a graphic showing a maximum water temperature of 75°C.

Max. Leaving water temp

Up to 75℃

Max. Leaving water temp. 75℃ at ambient temp -25℃

ErP Energy label

A+++ / A++

High efficiency up to SCOP 4.75 (7kW)

100% Heating capacity

At -7℃

Performance at Low Ambient Temp. @LWT 35℃

(5/7/9kW model only)

1) This is only applicable to the 5/7/9 kW models.

All-in-one system enabling simpified installation

LG R290 Monobloc S is a full monobloc system in which all essential hydronic components and the control box are fully integrated into the outdoor unit. As no separate indoor unit is required, it enables efficient space utilization and easy installation, even in homes with limited indoor space, while providing a warm and comfortable indoor environment. In addition, since no refrigerant piping is needed, installation can be completed quickly and easily in many regions without requiring a certified refrigerant technician, reducing both installation time and complexity.2)

LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc S system showing labeled hydronic components and outdoor unit in a residential setting

2) It may vary depending on the country and installation conditions.

Compact size and reduced weight

With reduced weight and a more compact footprint, the R290 Monobloc S offers improved installation and maintenance convenience. The unit weighs 102kg, with volumes reduced to 0.41 m³ 3) respectively. It also features two support feet instead of three, enabling more efficient installation.4)

An image of a compact LG outdoor heat pump unit highlighting its reduced size compared to previous models.

An image of a compact LG outdoor heat pump unit highlighting its reduced size compared to previous models.

3, 4) The weight and volume specifications provided are for the AWHP R290 Monobloc 5–9 kW Single Phase models (HM051HFS, HM071HFS, and HM091HFS), and may vary depending on the model.

5) The unit is up to 33% lighter and 41% more compact than previous models. Specifications are based on the R290 Monobloc S 5–9 kW models and may vary depending on the product.

LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc S outdoor unit installed beside a modern exterior wall with clean design and minimal surroundings

LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc S outdoor unit installed beside a modern exterior wall with clean design and minimal surroundings

Explore the Product Lineup

Find the LG R290 Monobloc S model that best suits your space and needs

Explore the Product Lineup Learn more

FAQs

Q.

How do Air to Water Heat Pumps work?

A.

Air to Water Heat Pumps operate by transferring heat from renewable energy sources—primarily outdoor air—and converting it into usable heat through a refrigerant cycle. Approximately 75%5) of the energy used for space heating and domestic hot water comes from ambient air, making air-to-water heat pumps an efficient and sustainable solution. The system works through the following five-step process

 

1. Outside Air

Heat energy is absorbed from the surrounding outdoor air.

 

2. Evaporator

A low-temperature liquid refrigerant absorbs heat from the air and evaporates into a gas.

 

3. Compressor

The vaporized refrigerant is compressed, increasing its temperature and pressure using electrical energy.

 

4. Condenser

The high-temperature refrigerant transfers its heat to water through a heat exchanger.

 

5. Expansion Valve

The refrigerant pressure is reduced, returning it to its original state, so the cycle can repeat. This continuous process efficiently delivers heating and hot water, even in cold outdoor conditions. 

[LEARN MORE]

 

5) Each ratio is general to help understanding, and it is based on SCOP of THERMA V Monobloc S under Low Temperature & Average Climate conditions which is higher than 4. The actual efficiency may vary with water and outside temperatures.

Q.

What are the advantages of the Monobloc type compared to other system types?

A.

The Monobloc is an all-in-one air to water heat pump with fully integrated hydronic components packaged within the outdoor unit. This integrated design allows for easy installation in relatively limited spaces while maximizing overall space efficiency.

 

Because the system does not require any refrigerant piping, it minimizes the risk of refrigerant leakage. As a result, installation can often be carried out quickly and easily without refrigerant-certified technicians.6)

 

Additionally, the R290 Monobloc S utilizes R290 refrigerant, which has a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only 0.02. R290 is also effective in high-temperature domestic hot water production and maintains performance in low outdoor temperature conditions, delivering powerful and reliable heating performance even in low ambient conditions.

 

6)  It may vary depending on the country and installation conditions.

Q.

Does it support cooling as well as heating and domestic hot water?

A.

Yes, cooling is also available. In particular, the R290 Monobloc S delivers improved cooling performance compared to the R290 Premium Monobloc. Depending on the model, cooling capacity is increased by 8–46%, and EER is improved by up to 9.6%. The R290 Monobloc S provides reliable heating and enhanced cooling performance to create an optimal and comfortable indoor environment.

Q.

Does it offer smart control features such as app control and Wi-Fi function?

A.

Yes. The unit has an embedded Wi-Fi modem, enabling wireless control via the remote controller as well as control through the LG ThinQ app. Maintenance support is also available through BECON Cloud.

 

The remote controller features a larger 4.3-inch display and full-touch operation, making control more convenient and intuitive. In addition to the controller, the ThinQ app allows you to adjust temperature, schedule ON/OFF operation, monitor energy usage, and manage various operating functions.

 

With BECON Cloud, remote commissioning and remote firmware updates are possible without an on-site visit, enabling faster and more convenient support.

Q.

Does it operate quietly?

A.

The LG R290 Monobloc S is designed with various noise-reduction technologies to provide quiet operation. As a result, its sound power level is 53–59 dB(A) depending on the model.

 

Noise is further reduced through a new biomimetic fan design. The suction side features grooved patterns, tubercles, and variable winglets, while the pressure side incorporates a waved trailing edge and a leading-edge bulb to help minimize noise.

 

Thanks to these technologies, the R290 Monobloc S can operate more quietly than the R32 Monobloc S.

Q.

What is SG Ready?

A.

SG Ready (Smart Grid Ready) is a function that enables heat pump systems to interact with the external power grid through signal communication. By receiving external signals, the system can automatically adjust its operating mode to optimize energy usage. This helps improve energy efficiency and potentially reduce energy costs. SG Ready certification is granted when a product meets the relevant regulations and requirements set by an authorized certification institution. The LG R290 Monobloc S is SG Ready certified, enabling efficient and cost-effective operation.

Find insights behind the solutions

7 Essential Things to Check Before You Install a Heat Pump

7 critical installation considerations, including building type and refrigerant selection, for successful system installation.

Learn more

R290 Heat Pumps: A Sustainable Solution for Heating and Cooling

Discover the story behind R290 refrigerant and the design and technology of our air-to-water heat pump.

Learn more

The Future of Heating and Cooling: Heat Pumps

We provide an LG white paper to support the selection of the optimal air-to-water heat pump.

Learn more
"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

"Connect with LG business" banner with a "Contact us" button for product quotes and questions.

Connect with LG business

If you'd like to receive a quote for a product you're interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG business Contact us
White background image

Resource download

Resource download
White background image

Engineering Support

Engineering Support
White background image

Technical insight

Technical insight