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THERMA V R290 Monobloc S
LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc S creates an optimal indoor environment with integrated heating, hot water, and cooling. Powered by R290 refrigerant, it delivers enhanced performance while maximizing energy efficiency. This high-efficiency air-to-water heat pump also features a compact design and easy installation via water piping.