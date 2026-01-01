THERMA V R290 Monobloc S

Air to Water Heat Pumps operate by transferring heat from renewable energy sources—primarily outdoor air—and converting it into usable heat through a refrigerant cycle. Approximately 75%5) of the energy used for space heating and domestic hot water comes from ambient air, making air-to-water heat pumps an efficient and sustainable solution. The system works through the following five-step process

1. Outside Air

Heat energy is absorbed from the surrounding outdoor air.

2. Evaporator

A low-temperature liquid refrigerant absorbs heat from the air and evaporates into a gas.

3. Compressor

The vaporized refrigerant is compressed, increasing its temperature and pressure using electrical energy.

4. Condenser

The high-temperature refrigerant transfers its heat to water through a heat exchanger.

5. Expansion Valve

The refrigerant pressure is reduced, returning it to its original state, so the cycle can repeat. This continuous process efficiently delivers heating and hot water, even in cold outdoor conditions.

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5) Each ratio is general to help understanding, and it is based on SCOP of THERMA V Monobloc S under Low Temperature & Average Climate conditions which is higher than 4. The actual efficiency may vary with water and outside temperatures.