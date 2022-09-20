The efficiency of a product is indicated by labeling that differs by region. In the EU, energy efficiency classes are divided into 7 levels expressed as letters, with G being the worst and A being the best. Colors are also used to reinforce these levels, with red representing poor performance and green representing maximum efficiency. In addition, certain products, including heat pumps, can also be given A+, A++, and A+++, to indicate even further energy savings. The LG Therma V R32 series is labeled as an A+++ energy saving product. This means that it is able to efficiently heat a home and provide hot water year-round.



*Energy Label is based on COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) No 811/2013 and LG Therma V R32 series reaches the energy label ERP A+++ for space heating at 35°C LWT and ERP A++ for space heating at 55°C LWT. The results of the energy label may vary depending on the LG Therma V model. Please refer to LG Compliance Information homepage

(https://www.lg.com/global/support/cedoc/cedoc) to check each model.

In terms of energy efficiency, there is another point to consider. Heat pumps work best in warm or moderate climates. Generally, as the temperature becomes colder, heat pumps can decline in performance and efficiency. Nonetheless, LG heat pump solutions are capable of providing heating in temperatures as low as -25°C.



*Outdoor temperature range for heating mode indicated in operation range of the PDB (Product Data Book). However, in general, when the outdoor temperature is lower, the capacity, efficiency, and maximum water outlet temperature at that outdoor temperature will also be lower than normal outdoor temperature operation.