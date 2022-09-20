We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The majority of energy consumed in a home is consumed to provide heating and hot water. And as much as 70% of energy used for heating and cooling in Europe comes from fossil fuels. While fossil fuels provide us with a source of heat, the use of fossil fuels is impacting the environment through the emission of greenhouse gases such as CO2. Recent global trends are also causing fossil fuel prices to increase. As you begin to prepare for winter in the coming months, you may have concerns about your heating solution and how you can reduce your impact on the environment while reducing energy costs. Heat pumps may provide you with a solution to these concerns. In this article, we will look at what a heat pump is, how efficiently they operate, how they are better for the environment and how much you can save when opting for a heat pump solution.
