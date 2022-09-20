When choosing a heat pump, a number of factors ranging from the local climate and the size of your house to the insulation level should be taken into consideration. LG offers a range of air-source heat pumps, also known as air-to-water heat pumps (AWHP), in its monobloc, split, and hydrosplit systems. Initially, you should make sure to get a heat pump that can meet the heating needs of your existing underfloor heating, radiator or FCU system. If you don’t have space inside your home for an indoor unit, a monobloc system will be more suitable because the components are all contained in the outdoor unit. In case you don’t have space for a separate hot water tank, an Integrated Water Tank (IWT) system that combines the indoor unit and water tank might be the perfect solution for your home. If outdoor space is limited, a split system may be better as the outdoor unit is smaller than a monobloc. If you have concerns about leaking refrigerant, hydrosplit and monobloc systems transfer only water into the house and eliminate risks caused by the refrigerant.