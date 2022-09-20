We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Heat Pumps have continued to gain attention in recent years for lowering CO2 emissions and for reducing the use of fossil fuels. But there are different types of air-to-water heat pumps, and it’s hard to discern which type of heat pump might be right for your home or business. Which type of heat pump is the right choice for you? LG offers several types of air-source heat pump solutions, and we want to help you navigate the process of selecting the right one. Let’s look at what a heat pump is, where heat pumps should be installed, and the advantages provided by different types of air-to-water heat pumps.