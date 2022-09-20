Heat pumps should be installed in a location that is not cluttered or enclosed because they require proper airflow in order to work most efficiently. It is recommended that you allow approximately a meter of space around the heat pump unit. Providing space around the unit will also make it easier to access for maintenance or service. While heat pumps can be installed on a flat rooftop, it is ideal to install them on a flat surface on the ground. They should also be installed at least one meter or more away from any property boundaries depending on noise emission regulations in your region.

*Each country or region has its own regulations concerning noise emissions for residential environments.