We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As an HVAC installer, your customers are likely looking for more efficient and more eco-conscious solutions in line with the Net Zero Energy Building (NZEB) trend and changing environmental policies. In its recent report, the International Energy Agency stressed that in order to meet Net Zero targets by 2050, no new boiler systems should be installed after 2025. Without a boiler, how can your customers expect to heat their home and access hot water? Heat pumps are the answer. Heat pumps are expected to become a low-carbon alternative for heating solutions. These unique and innovative heating solutions represent a type of technology that is helping to reduce the negative impact that HVAC systems can have on the environment. But why is now the time to make the shift to heat pumps? Here are some questions and answers about heat pumps that will help you with inquiries from your customers.
*https://www.greenmatch.co.uk/blog/2014/08/heat-pumps-7-advantages-and-disadvantages