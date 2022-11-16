In particular, combining your solar panels with the LG THERMA V air source heat pump and an LG ESS enables you to maximize your savings thanks to a smarter and greener operation system. Sure, an ESS can store energy, but what about the surplus energy that can’t be stored? LG ESS has a strategy for that. When the ESS is fully charged, a signal is sent to the heat pump and the excess electricity is used to heat the water or buffer tank. This accumulated heat works as heat storage. Therefore, because LG ESS communicates with the LG air source heat pump, your surplus electricity is automatically used to increase the set temperature of your heat pump as well as that of your water tank so that the heat can be stored. On the other hand, when the available energy is low, LG ESS communicates with the LG air source heat pump to lower its set temperature or even to turn it off completely. This strategy to either save energy when the energy storage is low or store the heat when there is excess energy sets LG ESS apart from other products.