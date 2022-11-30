Smarter HVAC control systems not only help customers reduce energy costs, but also improve their comfort and convenience. Indeed, LG ThinQ connectivity offers customers comprehensive monitoring and control over their heating system.



On the one hand, its monitoring function includes not only energy monitoring but also ESS monitoring, and tracking of the current temperature in real-time. On the other hand, its control function enables customers to turn on and off their heat pump, set its temperature, select an operation mode, and even schedule reservations whether for a Silent Mode or to plan ahead your heat pump operation time. And the cherry on top? All of this is available to customers anytime from anywhere!



From a financial perspective, ThinQ helps customers manage and control their energy use wisely thanks to the mentioned system monitoring. The access to their real-time energy usage and aggregated energy usage enables customers an optimal use of their heat pump. Besides, some customers might possess an energy storage system (ESS) that enables them to store the energy they produce. For those customers, ESS monitoring is a service worth emphasizing as it greatly improves energy efficiency. Indeed, the energy level of the ESS is displayed so that the customer is aware at all times of their ESS status.



In addition, ThinQ can be controlled through AI assistants such as Google or Alexa. This makes for an integrated tool that allows customers to expand the benefits of their heat pump system and enjoy a complete smart home experience through LG appliance connectivity. LG ThinQ simplifies life by providing access to all appliances from one place without multiple control systems.