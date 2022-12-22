About Cookies on This Site

LG HVAC Season’s Greetings: Thank you for 2022!

LG HVAC Season's Greetings

As 2022 comes to an end, we would like to show appreciation for the hard work our partners and members all over the world put in this year. Looking back, we realize that, in the end, what matters the most is the people who have worked alongside us. LG was able to stay ahead this year again thanks to you who knew how to lead the way.

Therefore, we thought about how we could send you some warmth and hope through our season’s greetings, and… Our local offices around the world joined us to share our best wishes for the upcoming year.
Everyone participated in their own languages to express their gratitude for another successful year: Asia, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa and more!

Gathered in teams, each office took the time to record a video in their own words and, as you will see, this was also an opportunity to bond between members of the teams. Get a taste of the holidays here at LG HVAC, and of the incredible optimism and friendship we maintain globally.

Through this video, we wish you all a joyous holiday season and a happy New Year.

Happy holidays!

#Season's Greetings
