Chiller vs. VRF? Deciding which system type is best for your business can be quite a challenge. That’s why we took the opportunity to talk to an LG chiller specialist and an LG VRF specialist to hear what they had to say about which system is best for different environments. When it comes to factors such as facility size, investment, operation costs, and maintenance, each specialist has a different opinion. We take a deep dive into this topic with these LG specialists to help discover which type of system is best for a wide range of business types. Join us for this heated debate!