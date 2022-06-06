We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As regulations concerning the energy performance of new building are being put in place around the world, from commercial complexes to residential homes, new buildings are becoming more efficient. The EU as even put forth an initiative to require new Nearly Zero-Emission Buildings (NZEB) to be Zero-Emission Buildings (ZEB) by 2030. However, many studies show that the NZEB trend in the construction industry is deteriorating indoor air quality. With NZEB applied, the airtightness within a building increases. This is because modern homes are built with such effective insulation, stale indoor air struggles to escape and this is where mechanical ventilation becomes essential.