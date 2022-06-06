The Residential ERV uses a total heat exchanger that recovers the otherwise wasted heat of the exhausted indoor air (return air) and exchanges its sensible and latent heat with the incoming fresh outdoor air, so the fresh outdoor air is pre-cooled or pre-heated to the temperature and humidity close to that of the indoor air. Test results show that more than 80% of the return air heat can be recovered under ErP heating conditions. *



*Recovers up to 85 percent of heating energy on Super High / High Mode. Test model is LZ-H015GBA6. Test conducted at an indoor temperature of 20 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb), 12°CWB and an outdoor temperature of 7 degrees Celsius (dry-bulb) in accordance with the ErP heating condition.

Energy savings are accomplished not only by the highly efficient total heat exchanger but also by the residential ERV's smart functionality. Energy saving functionality controls and adjusts the operation of the Residential ERV to minimize runtime and avoid unnecessary operation when conditions are favorable.