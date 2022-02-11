We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With the ongoing pandemic, many of us are spending more time indoors. This lifestyle shift has led us to pay even more attention to maintaining better air quality. Which begs the question: why is ventilation essential to maintain good indoor air quality? Indoor air contains fine dust, viruses, bacteria, mold, and harmful gases that cling to building materials, interiors, and furniture. Indoor fine dust can be removed with an air purifier, but other harmful substances must be discharged through ventilation. LG offers highly efficient ventilation solutions to counter these undesirables, and we will introduce some of the most frequently asked questions about energy recovery ventilation solutions below.