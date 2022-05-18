We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The typical lifespan of an HVAC system is around 15 to 20 years.* Nevertheless, after years of regular use, the efficiency and performance of an HVAC system naturally decreases overtime. Fortunately, there are signs that signal that the efficiency and performance of your HVAC system may be in decline. Mark how many symptoms your HVAC system is experiencing from the checklist below.
*Actual lifespan of HVAC systems can vary depending on environment and other factors. [Source] ASHRAE Equipment Life Expectancy chart