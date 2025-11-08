About Cookies on This Site

Premium seaside hotel room featuring LG integrated solutions with modern design, open terrace view, and smart in-room technology for a refined guest experience.

For smarter workplaces, LG integrated solutions

Designed for focus and comfort

Create modern workplaces where comfort and technology work in harmony. Optimized air quality and vivid displays support productivity and well-being throughout the day.

 

  • Consistent comfort and ambiance across all areas
  • Relaxing, engaging experiences that enhance every visit
  • Seamless integration of technology and design

Smart, efficient systems that simplify management

Simplify workplace operations with centralized control, energy optimization, and reliable performance. Maintain comfort and improve efficiency with smart, centralized systems.

 

  • Centralized monitoring and control for easier management
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Scalable systems adaptable to various office layouts

Corporate & Office solutions by need

Cooperation / Office room

Create collaborative office environments with smart climate control, advanced displays, and versatile devices that connect effortlessly to support focus, creativity, and teamwork.

Bright office space with desks and chairs arranged in an open layout, featuring multiple monitors displaying architectural designs, video calls, and visuals. A ceiling-mounted air unit is visible above.
VRF System Indoor Units image

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
Ventilation Solution

Ventilation Solution

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air.

Learn more
LG CreateBoard (IDB) product image

LG CreateBoard (IDB)

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective work.

Learn more
LG gram Pro product image

LG gram Pro

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
UltraFine™ product image

UltraFine™

UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.

Learn more
LG Smart Monitor Swing product image

LG Smart Monitor Swing

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor featuring stunning 4K touchscreen for work and entertainment.

Learn more

Meeting room

Transform meeting rooms with vivid displays, interactive boards, and advanced projection, enabling clear communication and effective collaboration.

Modern conference room with large tables and swivel chairs, featuring multiple displays showing charts and diagrams, along with laptops set up for a meeting.
Standard Signage image

Standard Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.

Learn more
All-in-One LED image

All-in-One LED

Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One Display. Its all-in-one design makes setup easy.

Learn more
LG CreateBoard (IDB) image

LG CreateBoard (IDB)

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective work.

Learn more
LG gram Pro Image

LG gram Pro

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
LG gram Book image

LG gram Book

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
LG ProBeam image

LG ProBeam

Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.

Learn more

HVAC

Data center

LG delivers comprehensive HVAC solutions for data centers, focusing on LG's most advanced cooling technologies. These solutions cater to everything from edge to hyperscale infrastructures.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business
