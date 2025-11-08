For smarter workplaces, LG integrated solutions

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Designed for focus and comfort
Create modern workplaces where comfort and technology work in harmony. Optimized air quality and vivid displays support productivity and well-being throughout the day.
- Consistent comfort and ambiance across all areas
- Relaxing, engaging experiences that enhance every visit
- Seamless integration of technology and design
Smart, efficient systems that simplify management
Simplify workplace operations with centralized control, energy optimization, and reliable performance. Maintain comfort and improve efficiency with smart, centralized systems.
- Centralized monitoring and control for easier management
- Energy-efficient operation
- Scalable systems adaptable to various office layouts
Corporate & Office solutions by need
Cooperation / Office room
Create collaborative office environments with smart climate control, advanced displays, and versatile devices that connect effortlessly to support focus, creativity, and teamwork.
- HVAC
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Ventilation Solution
LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air.
UltraFine™
UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.
LG Smart Monitor Swing
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor featuring stunning 4K touchscreen for work and entertainment.
Meeting room
Transform meeting rooms with vivid displays, interactive boards, and advanced projection, enabling clear communication and effective collaboration.
- Commercial Display
- Monitors & PCs
Standard Signage
Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.
All-in-One LED
Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One Display. Its all-in-one design makes setup easy.
LG CreateBoard (IDB)
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective work.
LG gram Pro
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
LG gram Book
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
LG ProBeam
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.
HVAC
Data center
LG delivers comprehensive HVAC solutions for data centers, focusing on LG's most advanced cooling technologies. These solutions cater to everything from edge to hyperscale infrastructures.