Customizable Screen Arrangement
webOS Signage offers scalability through customizable screen sizes (e.g., 2×2, 4×6), allowing for tailored installations to suit specific purposes, with the added flexibility of rotatable screens. Additionally, it provides preconfigured settings tailored for different verticals such as malls, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), transportation, education, and more, each with its own dedicated preset mode. This feature simplifies initial setup and enables versatile video configurations for each vertical.