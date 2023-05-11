본문 바로가기

Integrated Solutions.

We believe everyone should
enjoy life's precious moments
to the fullest.

Life's good if it's for everyone.

Explore how LG creates a better life for people and a better future for our planet through Integrated Solutions.

Human-centered
innovation

We sincerely look at diverse people and their lifestyles, creating remarkably innovative smart business solutions to lead the whole world in a better way.

Uncompromising
quality

We constantly pursue quality, giving people products and experiences that last through all of life. We earn people's trust and we fight for it everyday.

Warmth to
power a smile

We put care and thoughtfulness into everything we do, to make people's lives, communities, and the environment better, ensuring our solutions leave people with a smile.

  • Pere Galán

    Director of Digital Transformation at the Dali Museum

  • Rosa Visiedo Claverol

    Directora de Área de Universidades CEU

  • Xavier Orsel

    General Manager / CinéZéphyr

Hospital

      LG Electronics focuses on developing new innovations across business and being a total business solution provider.

      As a technical expert, we are committed to providing business solutions that help businesses perform better and reduce total cost of ownership.

      To support this, we have developed unique and state-of-the-art business solutions including medical displays, cloud devices, laptops, monitors and projectors. We offer a wide range of solutions for different vertical markets. Find out more about our solutions today. Contact us for more information.

      Pere Galán

      Director of Digital Transformation
      at the Dali Museum

      It was easy to make the decision to count on LG to face this new challenge. LG understood our needs from the beginning and has worked with us so that the final result was as expected.

      Rosa Visiedo Claverol

      Directora de Área de Universidades CEU

      We have done all this transformation and all this commitment to digitization in record time. Therefore, we needed a company that not only offered us product quality, but also quality of service. In LG we have found the right partner to achieve our objectives in record time.

      Xavier Orsel

      General Manager at the CinéZéphyr

      Then you have at LG, a quality of team of people with whom we have the opportunity to work which is a real very singular benefit with people who are very involved and very enthusiastic to bring their product to life.

