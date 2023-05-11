Integrated Solutions.
Scroll to explore
We believe everyone should
enjoy life's precious moments
to the fullest.
Everything
Altogether.
All Together.
Life's good if it's for everyone.
Explore how LG creates a better life for people and a better future for our planet through Integrated Solutions.
Human-centered
innovation
We sincerely look at diverse people and their lifestyles, creating remarkably innovative smart business solutions to lead the whole world in a better way.
Uncompromising
quality
We constantly pursue quality, giving people products and experiences that last through all of life. We earn people's trust and we fight for it everyday.
Warmth to
power a smile
We put care and thoughtfulness into everything we do, to make people's lives, communities, and the environment better, ensuring our solutions leave people with a smile.
-
-
-
Pere Galán
Director of Digital Transformation at the Dali Museum
-
-
-
Rosa Visiedo Claverol
Directora de Área de Universidades CEU
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Xavier Orsel
General Manager / CinéZéphyr
-
-
Curated. For you.
Select a type to curate your space.
LG Electronics focuses on developing new innovations across business and being a total business solution provider.
As a technical expert, we are committed to providing business solutions that help businesses perform better and reduce total cost of ownership.
To support this, we have developed unique and state-of-the-art business solutions including medical displays, cloud devices, laptops, monitors and projectors. We offer a wide range of solutions for different vertical markets. Find out more about our solutions today. Contact us for more information.