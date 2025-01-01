We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Performance| See the 5K Canvas. Master the Details.
5K2K Display.
Sharper and wider vision.
The 5K2K Nano IPS1) Black display (5120x2160) offers 33% more pixels2) than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing a wider canvas to view more content and reducing the need to switch between programs. Its high resolution delivers razor-sharp images and precise detail, making it suitable for professional video editing, graphic design, and any visual work where accuracy is critical. The vivid clarity allows you to spot even the fine details without constant zooming or panning.
A video clip shows 5K2K display's wideness by comparing with 4K UHD's screen size.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
For data analysts, developers, and IT professionals handling complex dashboards, code, and financial data, the 40-inch 5K2K display delivers the clarity and wide screen space you need to work with focus and efficiency.
120Hz Refresh Rate
Smooth. Visuals for Precise Workflows
Experience Smoother Screen Movement with a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Ideal for professional tasks like data scrolling, document review, and content creation. The enhanced fluidity supports precise work and helps maintain focus during intensive workflows.
VESA Certified Display HDR™ 600
Every detail, fully realized
VESA Display HDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate color representation that capture every detail, making it suitable for professionals who need reliable HDR performance in their creative work. It enhances textures, elements, and the natural interplay of light and shadow, providing a natural visual experience.
Capture every hue from vibrant to subtle
99% DCI-P3 delivers a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB, covering nearly all the colors used in print, digital, and broadcast content. From vivid to subtle shades, accurate color reproduction eliminates the need for separate display.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
Contrast 1000:1
Contrast 2000:1
2000:1 deeper black
and rich shadows
Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
Visual comfort
Live Color Low Blue Light
Protect your eyes, preserve every detail
Protect your eyes without sacrificing color. LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light, certified by TÜV Rheinland, reduces blue light exposure for long-working professionals while preserving vivid colors through advanced RGB hardware and software tuning.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Eye Comfort): 1111298743
Adaptive brightness
Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort. This feature helps create a more comfortable, focused work environment all day long.
Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.
World's first Thunderbolt™ 5
5K2K Display**
Thunderbolt™ 5 enables the production of commercial outputs such as financial dashboards, control room visuals, and enterprise-grade content on an outstanding 5K2K display. It also offers data transfers that are twice as fast to connected devices compared to Thunderbolt™ 4 and allows for charging your laptop (up to 96W) through a single cable, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.
*To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, it is recommended that your device support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.
※ Note ※
1. Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
2. macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
Limitless setups
with multiple ports
Connect your laptop, camera, tablet, or external storages through versatile ports including Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C and USB-A. Get smooth and stable performance without extra adapters or splitters.
Detailed view of a monitor’s rear and underside showing multiple ports including USB-C, Thunderbolt 5, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A.
Daisy Chain
Streamline workflow,
increase productivity
Thunderbolt™ 5 ports support daisy chaining for streamlined setup. Output video, transfer assets, and connect multiple devices – all through a single port. Say goodbye to tangled cables and keep your workspace clean and ready.
Clutter-free workstation
The integrated docking station lets you connect power, data, video, and peripherals directly to the monitor through a single hub. Built-in KVM allows control of two PCs with one keyboard and mouse—perfect for IT professionals and business users aiming to reduce clutter and boost productivity.
Usability | Expand your creative scope.
10W x2 Rich Bass + Freesync
Upgrade your professional workspace
Dive into your content and let the action surround you. Dual 10W built-in speakers with Rich Bass deliver clear, immersive sound, ideal for calls, meetings, and video content without the need for external speakers.
A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.
AMD FreeSync Premium
With FreeSync Premium technology, it helps achieve seamless, fluid movement when mixing sound while reviewing fast-paced games or high-resolution movies by reducing screen tearing and stuttering.
Streamline your workflow.
Maximize efficiency.
The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the screen into six areas, manage schedules, and effortlessly launch a video call platform using a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com
Clutter-free, slender design
A 3-sided borderless screen with a slim stand that seamlessly adjusts to your needs — tilt, raise, and pivot for personalized comfort. By adapting to your workflow, it helps you stay comfortable and focused during long, intensive projects.
Better life for all
40WT95UF complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website
Key Spec
Size [cm]
100.859
Size [Inch]
39.7
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 99% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.3 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
14.2 kg
Weight in Shipping [kg]
17.9kg
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.7 * 419.8 * 106.3 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
947.7 * 614.3 * 260 mm
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1206 * 534 * 201 mm
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
160 / 440 / 480 EA
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
BIS (for India)
YES
CB
YES
EPA
YES
EPEAT (Germany)
BRONZE
EPEAT (USA)
BRONZE
ErP
YES
FCC-B
YES
Others (Standard)
TUV 5 Star Eye Comfort, Displayport
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
TUV-Ergo
YES
TUV-GS
YES
INFO
Product name
WUHD
Year
Y25
Category
UltraFine
DISPLAY
Size [cm]
100.859
Size [Inch]
39.7
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1815 x 0.1815 mm
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCIP3 99% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.06B
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360 cd/m²
Color Bit
8bit + FRC
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
Surface Treatment
AntiGlare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
120
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Curvature
2500R
Local Dimming Zone
8 Zone
Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
600 cd/m²
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
139
FEATURES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
Color Weakness
YES
VRR
YES
User Defined Key
YES
HDR 10
YES
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Auto Brightness
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Live Color Low Blue Light
YES
OSD Language
18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic)
Picture Mode
(SDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, DCIP3, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Calibration1, Calibration2 (HDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
SW APPLICATION
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
Dual Controller
YES
LG Switch
YES
CONNECTIVITY
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160 @ 120Hz
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
Built-in KVM
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
Daisy Chain
YES(WUHD/120Hz)
USB Downstream Port
YES(USBC/4ea/ver3.2 Gen2, USBA/2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
Headphone out
4pole (Sound+Mic)
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
DP (w/o VRR)
5120x2160 @120Hz
DP (w/ VRR)
48~120Hz(Extended), 60~120Hz(Basic)
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
HDMI Version
Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1
HDMI (w/o VRR)
5120x2160 @120Hz
HDMI (w/ VRR)
48~120Hz(Extended), 60~120Hz(Basic)
Location
Rear, Bottom
Thunderbolt (HDCP Version)
2.3
Thunderbolt Version
5
Thunderbolt (V Frequency)
48 ~ 120Hz
SOUND
Speaker
10W x 2
Rich Bass
YES
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
40W
DC Output
300W (20.5V / 15A)
Type
Builtin Power
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
40W
MECHANICAL
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
Borderless Design
3Side Virtually Borderless Design
OneClick Stand
YES
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Base Detachable
YES
Color (Back Cover)
White(Texture)
Color (Middle Cabinet)
White(Texture)
Color (Stand Base)
White(Coating)
Color (Stand Body)
White(Texture)
Down Height [mm]
70.5mm
Height Range [mm]
130mm
Swivel
20 ~ 20 º
tilt
5 ~ 20 º
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord
YES
Display Port
YES
Display Port (Color/Length)
White / 1.8m
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Thunderbolt (Color/Length)
Black / 1.0m
USB-C (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m