**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.

*To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, it is recommended that your device support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.

*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.

※ Note ※

1. Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.

*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.

2. macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.

*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.