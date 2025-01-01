About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®
Contact us

UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®

Contact us

UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®

40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF
LG UltraFine™ WUHD 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5 and USB Type-C®, 40WT95UF

Key Features

  • DCI-P3 99% with Nano IPS Black
  • 5K2K 5120x2160
  • DisplayHDR True Black 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5
  • Reader mode and Flicker safe
  • Daisy Chain
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.



World's first
Thunderbolt™5
5K2K Display*
Engineered for Precision

LG UltraFine monitor on a desk displaying colorful data visualizations and coding interface in a modern office setting.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

Display

39.7” 5K2K (5120x2160) at 120Hz
Nano-IPS Black (2500R)
HDR 600 / DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

Usability

Thunderbolt 5 (96W)
2x HDMI & Display Port
LG Switch app

Comfort & Trust

Ergonomic stand
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode
TUV 5 star Eye Comfort
EPEAT & Energy Star

5 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features

Performance| See the 5K Canvas. Master the Details.

5K2K Display.
Sharper and wider vision.

The 5K2K Nano IPS1) Black display (5120x2160) offers 33% more pixels2) than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing a wider canvas to view more content and reducing the need to switch between programs. Its high resolution delivers razor-sharp images and precise detail, making it suitable for professional video editing, graphic design, and any visual work where accuracy is critical. The vivid clarity allows you to spot even the fine details without constant zooming or panning.

A video clip shows 5K2K display's wideness by comparing with 4K UHD's screen size.

A video clip shows 5K2K display's wideness by comparing with 4K UHD's screen size.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

Professional display.
Professional performance.

For data analysts, developers, and IT professionals handling complex dashboards, code, and financial data, the 40-inch 5K2K display delivers the clarity and wide screen space you need to work with focus and efficiency.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Nano IPS™
Display

Nano technology controls light to deliver deeper black for cinematic clarity,while the 120Hz refresh rate ensuresultra-smooth motion.

DCI-P3
99%

Accurate and vibrant color gamut ideal for video editing and color grading.

VESA Display HDR™ 600

Certified to VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 standards, it enhances brightness and color accuracy to deliver more lifelike, true-to-source visuals.

2000 : 1
Contrast

A high contrast ratio deepens shadows and refines highlights, even in varying lighting conditions.

120Hz Refresh Rate

Smooth. Visuals for Precise Workflows

Experience Smoother Screen Movement with a 120Hz Refresh Rate. Ideal for professional tasks like data scrolling, document review, and content creation. The enhanced fluidity supports precise work and helps maintain focus during intensive workflows.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

VESA Certified Display HDR™ 600

Every detail, fully realized

VESA Display HDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate color representation that capture every detail, making it suitable for professionals who need reliable HDR performance in their creative work. It enhances textures, elements, and the natural interplay of light and shadow, providing a natural visual experience. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Capture every hue from vibrant to subtle

99% DCI-P3 delivers a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB, covering nearly all the colors used in print, digital, and broadcast content. From vivid to subtle shades, accurate color reproduction eliminates the need for separate display.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Contrast 1000:1

Contrast 2000:1

2000:1 deeper black
and rich shadows

Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Visual comfort

Live Color Low Blue Light

Protect your eyes, preserve every detail

Protect your eyes without sacrificing color. LG’s Live Color Low Blue Light, certified by TÜV Rheinland, reduces blue light exposure for long-working professionals while preserving vivid colors through advanced RGB hardware and software tuning.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Eye Comfort): 1111298743
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

Adaptive brightness

Automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient light using a built-in sensor, which can help reduce eye strain and improve eye comfort. This feature helps create a more comfortable, focused work environment all day long.

 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.

World's first Thunderbolt™ 5
5K2K Display**

Thunderbolt™ 5 enables the production of commercial outputs such as financial dashboards, control room visuals, and enterprise-grade content on an outstanding 5K2K display. It also offers data transfers that are twice as fast to connected devices compared to Thunderbolt™ 4 and allows for charging your laptop (up to 96W) through a single cable, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.

2x Faster Transfer

Up to 80 Gbps

Power Delivery

Up to 96W

5K2K Display

Up to 5K2K

A UltraFine monitor is placed with program screen on it beside a smaller monitor, a PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products 
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor. 
*To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, it is recommended that your device support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package. 

※ Note ※
1. Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version. 
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
2. macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version. 
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.

Limitless setups
with multiple ports

Connect your laptop, camera, tablet, or external storages through versatile ports including Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C and USB-A. Get smooth and stable performance without extra adapters or splitters.

 

Detailed view of a monitor’s rear and underside showing multiple ports including USB-C, Thunderbolt 5, DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-A.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Daisy Chain

Streamline workflow,
increase productivity

Thunderbolt™ 5 ports support daisy chaining for streamlined setup. Output video, transfer assets, and connect multiple devices – all through a single port. Say goodbye to tangled cables and keep your workspace clean and ready.

LG UltraFine monitors connected to a laptop via Thunderbolt 5 ports, displaying stock analysis, 3D graphics, and software development tools for multitasking workflows.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DisplayPortx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

Clutter-free workstation

The integrated docking station lets you connect power, data, video, and peripherals directly to the monitor through a single hub. Built-in KVM allows control of two PCs with one keyboard and mouse—perfect for IT professionals and business users aiming to reduce clutter and boost productivity.

 

Animated comparison of a multi-monitor workstation before and after cable connection, illustrating streamlined connectivity using Thunderbolt and USB-C for video editing, CAD, and data tasks.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability | Expand your creative scope.

10W x2 Rich Bass + Freesync

Upgrade your professional workspace

Dive into your content and let the action surround you. Dual 10W built-in speakers with Rich Bass deliver clear, immersive sound, ideal for calls, meetings, and video content without the need for external speakers.

 

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AMD FreeSync Premium

With FreeSync Premium technology, it helps achieve seamless, fluid movement when mixing sound while reviewing fast-paced games or high-resolution movies by reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

 

Streamline your workflow.
Maximize efficiency.

The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for an efficient work environment. You can divide the screen into six areas, manage schedules, and effortlessly launch a video call platform using a mapped hotkey.

 

LG Switch app's Personalized Picture Wizard setting video

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com

Clutter-free, slender design

A 3-sided borderless screen with a slim stand that seamlessly adjusts to your needs — tilt, raise, and pivot for personalized comfort. By adapting to your workflow, it helps you stay comfortable and focused during long, intensive projects.

Borderless Design
Swivel

(-20° ~ 20°)

Tilt

(-5° ~ 20°)

Height

(130mm)

Finger heart logo.

Better life for all

40WT95UF complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.

ENERGY STAR certified

TCO certified

EPEAT® registered

ENERGY STAR certified

*For more details of these certifications, visit ENERGY STAR and EPEAT's website

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [cm]

    100.859

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.3 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14.2 kg

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.9kg

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.7 * 419.8 * 106.3 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    947.7 * 614.3 * 260 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1206 * 534 * 201 mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    160 / 440 / 480 EA

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • BIS (for India)

    YES

  • CB

    YES

  • EPA

    YES

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    BRONZE

  • EPEAT (USA)

    BRONZE

  • ErP

    YES

  • FCC-B

    YES

  • Others (Standard)

    TUV 5 Star Eye Comfort, Displayport

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • TUV-Ergo

    YES

  • TUV-GS

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    WUHD

  • Year

    Y25

  • Category

    UltraFine

DISPLAY

  • Size [cm]

    100.859

  • Size [Inch]

    39.7

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1815 x 0.1815 mm

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCIP3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCIP3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.06B

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    8bit + FRC

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    AntiGlare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    120

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    2500R

  • Local Dimming Zone

    8 Zone

  • Peak Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    600 cd/m²

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    139

FEATURES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES (IPS Black)

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Live Color Low Blue Light

    YES

  • OSD Language

    18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, sRGB, DCIP3, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness, Calibration1, Calibration2 (HDR) Personalized Picture, Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Switch

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 2160 @ 120Hz

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(WUHD/120Hz)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USBC/4ea/ver3.2 Gen2, USBA/2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)

  • Headphone out

    4pole (Sound+Mic)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • DP (w/o VRR)

    5120x2160 @120Hz

  • DP (w/ VRR)

    48~120Hz(Extended), 60~120Hz(Basic)

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • HDMI Version

    Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1

  • HDMI (w/o VRR)

    5120x2160 @120Hz

  • HDMI (w/ VRR)

    48~120Hz(Extended), 60~120Hz(Basic)

  • Location

    Rear, Bottom

  • Thunderbolt (HDCP Version)

    2.3

  • Thunderbolt Version

    5

  • Thunderbolt (V Frequency)

    48 ~ 120Hz

SOUND

  • Speaker

    10W x 2

  • Rich Bass

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    40W

  • DC Output

    300W (20.5V / 15A)

  • Type

    Builtin Power

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    40W

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Borderless Design

    3Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Base Detachable

    YES

  • Color (Back Cover)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    White(Texture)

  • Color (Stand Base)

    White(Coating)

  • Color (Stand Body)

    White(Texture)

  • Down Height [mm]

    70.5mm

  • Height Range [mm]

    130mm

  • Swivel

    20 ~ 20 º

  • tilt

    5 ~ 20 º

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    White / 1.8m

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Thunderbolt (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.0m

  • USB-C (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.