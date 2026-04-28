Life’s Good in Frankfurt: Inside LG Convention 2026

The event’s exhibition zones and curated sessions – from business showcases to media roundtables – gave visitors the chance to engage with our latest products and ideas across categories. Just as important, the convention created space for conversation, with discussions continuing naturally beyond the formal program and reinforcing the event’s collaborative spirit.

Diverse Products, One Vision

In Frankfurt, the most striking takeaway was how naturally the different categories came together to tell a larger story. From home appliances and media entertainment to IT and eco solutions, each area reflected the same direction: technology designed to make everyday life better.

That story became clearer as visitors moved through the exhibition. Attendees moved easily from one zone to another, discovering how our home appliances, eco solutions, entertainment products and IT solutions connect in ways that feel increasingly seamless.

Enabling Smarter Living, Starting at Home

Our 2026 home appliance lineup showed how AI is evolving from a visible feature into a quiet enabler of everyday convenience. In the latest LG washers and dryers, AI is integrated with LG’s Core-Tech innovations to automatically sense fabric types and load conditions, delivering optimized performance with minimal user input. In the newest LG’s front-load washer, AI also contributes to reducing microplastic release.