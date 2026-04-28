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Life’s Good in Frankfurt: Inside LG Convention 2026
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Each year, LG Convention brings together partners, media and collaborators to experience the complete LG Electronics (LG) portfolio in one place. This March, over 1,000 attendees gathered in Frankfurt, Germany, to explore our latest innovations up close and see where technology is headed through the LG lens.
The event’s exhibition zones and curated sessions – from business showcases to media roundtables – gave visitors the chance to engage with our latest products and ideas across categories. Just as important, the convention created space for conversation, with discussions continuing naturally beyond the formal program and reinforcing the event’s collaborative spirit.
Diverse Products, One Vision
In Frankfurt, the most striking takeaway was how naturally the different categories came together to tell a larger story. From home appliances and media entertainment to IT and eco solutions, each area reflected the same direction: technology designed to make everyday life better.
That story became clearer as visitors moved through the exhibition. Attendees moved easily from one zone to another, discovering how our home appliances, eco solutions, entertainment products and IT solutions connect in ways that feel increasingly seamless.
Enabling Smarter Living, Starting at Home
Our 2026 home appliance lineup showed how AI is evolving from a visible feature into a quiet enabler of everyday convenience. In the latest LG washers and dryers, AI is integrated with LG’s Core-Tech innovations to automatically sense fabric types and load conditions, delivering optimized performance with minimal user input. In the newest LG’s front-load washer, AI also contributes to reducing microplastic release.
Design also remains central to how we approach the home. The LG WashTower™, Fit&Max configurations and InstaView™ refrigerators all illustrated how our appliances can be designed to integrate more naturally into living spaces and daily routines. The new Fit&Max bottom-freezers and side-by-side refrigerators feature a Zero Clearance Hinge that lessens the gap between the refrigerator and surrounding cabinetry, creating a seamless, built-in kitchen look. Meanwhile, the InstaView feature once again proved to be a major draw for visitors.
The convention also set the stage for the German debut of LG Professional Laundry, extending our AI-driven approach into commercial environments with solutions designed for high-volume operations and efficient management.
The Return of a TV Icon
One of the moments that stopped visitors in their tracks was the return of the LG OLED evo W6. Consistently drawing large crowds, the LG OLED evo W6 captured attention with its nine-millimeter-class thin body and a completely cable-free screen, securing its title as the world’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV. The latest Wallpaper TV also introduces Hyper Radiant Color Technology and a new AI processor for real-time picture optimization, while new Multi-AI capabilities integrate Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot into the viewing experience.
While the Wallpaper TV naturally drew much of the spotlight, it also helped set the tone for the broader 2026 OLED lineup – spanning from the G6, C6 to the B6 series – which extends these advancements across different viewing experiences and use cases.
Moving on to LCD TVs, the 2026 CES Innovation Award-winning Micro RGB evo TV delivers OLED-like pixel control alongside 100 percent color space coverage. New QNED and Nano UHD models further expand the lineup, ensuring our TV portfolio continues to span a wide range of screen sizes and price points.
From Home Cinema to Portable Sound
LG showcased a broad spectrum of audio experiences, ranging from immersive home cinema to portable, on‑the‑go listening. LG Sound Suite is designed to adapt to the room rather than demand precise speaker placement. Powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, the modular system intelligently optimizes sound based on where speakers are positioned, enabling flexible configurations, from a simple stereo setup to expansive surround sound without complex calibration. This approach reflects a growing shift toward audio systems that fit real living spaces, not idealized layouts.
The same philosophy of flexibility and personalization extends to xboom by will.i.am, LG’s latest lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers. Professionally tuned in collaboration with will.i.am, the xboom series combines a balanced, signature sound with AI‑driven features that automatically adjust audio based on content and environment. Rugged, highly portable designs and long battery life make the lineup well‑suited for everyday listening, whether at home or outdoors, bringing LG’s adaptive audio ethos into a compact, lifestyle‑focused form.
Intelligence at the Core
In the IT zone, visitors saw the new LG gram lineup, including the introduction of Aerominum, a new material designed to make the chassis lighter while improving durability. The 2026 LG gram models also run two AI engines in parallel: Microsoft Copilot+ for cloud-connected tasks and gram chat for fully on-device work when privacy or connectivity matters.
For gamers, the LG UltraGear OLED evo™ gaming monitor lineup features an expanded size range designed to meet diverse gaming needs. The LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 introduces a new class of large-format gaming displays as the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 and the LG UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 feature the world’s first AI Upscaling technology, enhancing both resolution and speed to deliver a more advanced gaming experience.
Design That Earns Its Place
LG HVAC solutions completed the convention floor with new indoor units for the LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc heat pump, available in three configurations — the Control, Hydro and Combi Units. Recognized with a 2026 iF Design Award, the lineup drew strong interest from visitors for its consistent design language and intuitive 6.8-inch color touchscreen interface, reinforcing a simple point: when products are visible in the home, design matters as much as performance.
A Clear Path Forward
Looking back at what was presented in Frankfurt, one message came through clearly: we are continuing to shape technology that responds, adapts and integrates more naturally into everyday life. Not as an added extra, but as an expected part of how products should work.
This is what Life’s Good looked like in Frankfurt in 2026.
Contributed by LG Germany
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