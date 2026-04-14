Global manufacturing is entering a period of fundamental change. Geopolitical uncertainty continues to disrupt supply chains, while AI and data technologies are rapidly reshaping the production floor. At the same time, new requirements such as carbon regulations are redefining the standards of manufacturing competitiveness.

Today, the challenge is no longer simply about improving efficiency. It is about how quickly manufacturers can respond to change, optimize operations on their own and build resilient systems that continue to perform under pressure. That is why many global companies are now building intelligent manufacturing systems across production and logistics, and those that can apply such systems faster than others will be best positioned to secure manufacturing competitiveness.

In this interview, Song Si-yong, head of the Smart Factory Solution Center at LG Electronics, explains what determines success in manufacturing innovation and how we are approaching the future of smart factory solutions.

Q1. Many people may not realize that LG Electronics (LG) provides smart factory solutions. How did LG come to build capabilities in this field, and what differentiates the company today?

The success of a smart factory solution ultimately depends on one question: Who has actually designed, built and operated real factories?

Experience and data validated in real manufacturing environments are critical. They do more than demonstrate technical capability. They help customers stabilize operations more quickly and improve the chances of successfully building and running advanced factories.

We are a global manufacturer that has directly designed, built and operated more than 60 factories around the world over the past 70 years. Leveraging AI and robotics, we have led the implementation of smart factory systems not only for ourselves, but also for other LG Group affiliates. Through this, we have accumulated practical experience across a wide range of manufacturing environments.

In the process, we have built vertical expertise across industries including secondary batteries, displays, automotive components and logistics. That field experience has been combined with more than 770 terabytes of manufacturing data, evolving into what we call LG’s manufacturing intelligence. Since AI can only make sound decisions in a factory when it is trained on high-quality data, data is often described as the key to smart factory success.